AT&T and Sprint have announced that their subscribers will be able to make free phone calls and send free SMS messages to users in Barcelona following yesterday's deadly attacks.

AT&T will be extending the free service through August 19th, while Sprint did not specify when fees would be active again for those calling the Barcelona area. While AT&T did not mention its pre-paid offerings, Sprint stated that Boost Mobile and Virgin Mobile subscribers would also be able to call or text the Barcelona area for free. Sprint subscribers will need to enable international calling in their My Sprint account.

Source: Android Police