As excellent of a device as the Pixelbook is, there's one thing it doesn't have – a 4K display. In fact, there's never been a Chromebook with a screen resolution that crisp. As disappointing as that's been over the years, our luck is finally turning around.

Originally spotted by Redditor -nbsp-, a commit in the Chromium Gerrit references a device called "Atlas." Atlas is expected to be an upcoming Chromebook, and it's listed in the Gerrit as having a display resolution of 3840 x 2160 (aka, 4K).

Unfortunately, aside from that, there's not much else to see. We know don't what processor Atlas will have, what it'll look like, when it'll be released, or even which company is making it. All we know is that it'll have a 4K screen, but I'm sure for some of you that'll be reason enough on its own to get excited.

I personally don't have any issue with the 2400 x 1600 panel on the Pixelbook, but there's no doubt that having those extra pixels would certainly be nice for watching videos that support the higher resolution.

What else are you hoping to see with Atlas aside from the 4K display?