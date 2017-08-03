The first phone with both VR and AR capabilities has debuted on Verizon.

Verizon is launching a bunch of new devices, including the massive battery-clad [Moto E4 Plus]https://www.androidcentral.com/moto-e4-plus-coming-us-august-3), but the main event is a phone that was announced all the way back at CES: the ASUS ZenFone AR.

The promise of a phone that combines Google's nascent Tango and Daydream technologies in one device has been a long time coming, and Verizon appears to be the only U.S. carrier brave enough to take on that unproven proposition. We already know the virtues of Daydream — Google has shown, again and again, that there are plenty of reasons to love mobile VR — but Tango is another thing entirely.

It does seem like a good way to "window" shop, but other than that, augmented reality has few current uses in the consumer market. Still, even without taking advantage of the additional features, the ZenFone AR is a capable handset: a 5.7-inch QHD AMOLED panel pairs with the Snapdragon 821 chip and 6GB of RAM, along with 128GB of storage, a 3300mAh battery and a 23MP rear-facing camera. Practically the newest stuff but for the slightly older Qualcomm SoC.

At $658, or $27 monthly, the ZenFone AR isn't cheap, but it's comparable to other flagship devices in its class, and offers plenty of reasons to be excited about the future of mobile technology.

See at Verizon