Asus has a couple new Android handsets up for sale in the United States starting today, including the ZenFone 5Z and Android Go-powered ZenFone Live. The 5Z is definitely the more exciting of the bunch, so let's touch on that one first.

The ZenFone 5Z is Asus's flagship phone for 2018, and in regards to both price and features, is a direct competitor with the OnePlus 6. There's a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor powering the phone, 6GB RAM, 64GB of internal storage (expandable up to 2TB), and a 3,300 mAh battery.

In regards to the camera situation, we're looking at a 12MP + 8MP (wide-angle lens) combo on the back and a single 8MP shooter up front. There's also a 6.2-inch IPS 2160 x 1080 display and, glass + metal design, rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, and Android Oreo.

Moving on to the ZenFone Live, this is the first-ever Android Go phone that we've seen from Asus. The phone's packing a 5.5-inch 720p HD display with an 18:9 aspect ratio, Snapdragon 425, 1GB RAM, 16GB of expandable storage, 8MP rear camera, 5MP selfie camera, and a 3,000 mAh battery.