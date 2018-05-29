During MWC 2018, Asus announced the ZenFone 5, 5Z, and 5 Lite. The 5 and 5Z picked up a lot of attention for being shameless iPhone X clones, but the 5 Lite ditched the notch in favor of a basic, functional budget offering. Today, it's been confirmed that the phone is coming to the U.S.

Available in the States as the ZenFone 5Q, the phone is available for pre-order on Amazon right now with a price tag of $299.

For just shy of 300 bucks, the 5Q offers a 6-inch 18:9 LCD display with a resolution of 2160 x 1080. There are also dual cameras on both the front and back, with the 16MP rear shooter and 20MP selfie cam each paired with a secondary wide-angle lens.

Inside the ZenFone 5Q is the Snapdragon 630 processor paired with 4GB RAM, 64GB of storage, and a decently-sized 3,300 mAh battery.

Other goodies include a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, 3.5mm headphone jack, microSD card expansion up to 1TB, NFC, and Android Oreo.

You can pre-order the ZenFone 5Q on Amazon right now and the phone's said to properly launch on July 31.

See at Amazon