During MWC 2018, Asus announced the ZenFone 5, 5Z, and 5 Lite. The 5 and 5Z picked up a lot of attention for being shameless iPhone X clones, but the 5 Lite ditched the notch in favor of a basic, functional budget offering. Today, it's been confirmed that the phone is now available in the U.S.

Launching in the States as the ZenFone 5Q, the phone is available for purchase right now at Amazon, Best Buy, B&H, and Newegg for $299.

For just shy of 300 bucks, the 5Q offers a 6-inch 18:9 LCD display with a resolution of 2160 x 1080. There are also dual cameras on both the front and back, with the 16MP rear shooter and 20MP selfie cam each paired with a secondary wide-angle lens.

Inside the ZenFone 5Q is the Snapdragon 630 processor paired with 4GB RAM, 64GB of storage, and a decently-sized 3,300 mAh battery.

Other goodies include a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, 3.5mm headphone jack, microSD card expansion up to 1TB, NFC, and Android Oreo.

Amazon, B&H, and Newegg are selling the ZenFone 5Q in its Midnight Black and Midnight White colors, but Best Buy only has the Midnight Black option.

