Asus is continuing its ZenFone series this year with the Asus ZenFone 5, and if you live in the United Kingdom, you'll be able to purchase it on July 9 for £349.99.

We got a chance to go hands-on with the ZenFone 5 during Mobile World Congress in Barcelona this past February, and while its design clearly takes a lot of inspiration from the iPhone X, it did manage to impress with incredibly loud external speakers, promising cameras with a wide-angle secondary one on the back, and a respectable 3,300 mAh battery.

If you can't wait until July 9, pre-orders for the ZenFone 5 are live starting today and come with a £50-off discount as a way of Asus thanking its early adopters. That brings the price down to just £300, and for a phone of this caliber, that's not a bad value proposition at all.

Other key specs for the ZenFone 5 include the Snapdragon 636 processor, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage, and a 6.2-inch display with a resolution of 2246 x 1080.

Pre-orders for the ZenFone 5 are live right now on Asus's website, but when July 9 comes around, you'll also be able to pick it up at Carphone Warehouse and John Lewis.

Do you plan on getting the ZenFone 5?

See at Asus