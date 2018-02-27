Today at Mobile World Congress 2018 , ASUS announced two new phones: the ZenFone 5 and the ZenFone 5 Lite. What they have in common is a huge aspect ratio display that gives users as much display area for the smallest body sizes possible.

The 6.2-inch full HD AMOLED display on the ZenFone 5 has a bezel that is hardly noticeable, barring a notch along the top for the earpiece and camera. It's more than a pretty face, though. Inside the upper-end ZenFone 5Z is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor with 4 GB of RAM and a 3300 mAh battery. ASUS is boasting new AI technology applied in the rear dual camera system that can automatically detect scenes and applies ideal settings accordingly. This AI engine adds a bunch of other conveniences, like automatically increasing or lowering call volume based on ambient sound, and monitoring your charging habits to prolong battery lifespan.

The ZenFone 5 Lite sports a 6-inch 18:9 full HD display, also reducing the bezels significantly. The major differentiator from the ZenFone 5 is a dual front-facing camera and front-facing LED flash, which is very much in line with the previous ZenFone Selfie series. The primary front-facing 20 megapixel Sony IMX376 camera has a relatively large f/2.0 aperture for sharper low-light photos. A second 120° wide angle camera on both sides ensures you can leave the selfie stick at home.

Those who have been following ASUS for awhile may recall that they actually made a ZenFone 5 in 2014. As an homage to that highly successful ZenFone, they've titled their unveiling event as #Backto5. This is the first time ASUS has had a major presence at Mobile World Congress, and to mark the occasion, they topped off the unveiling with a big concert by OK Go.

