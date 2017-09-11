ASUS's latest flagship is now available to purchase in Canada and the U.S.
ASUS announced its Zenfone 4 range last month, and began releasing the devices in Asian markets. North American sales tend to lag a few months behind these initial releases — the Zenfone 3 Deluxe did not come to the States until four months after releasing in other markets — but it seems ASUS is doing things differently this year.
In a press release, ASUS says that the Zenfone 4 Max is now available to purchase at select Canadian and U.S. retailers. Said retailers seem to only include Amazon and B&H Photo. Both of these come with full warranty support, which is nice for prospective buyers. No word on when or if the standard Zenfone 4, Zenfone 4 Pro, Zenfone 4 Selfie, or Zenfone 4 Max Pro will become available in Canada or the U.S.
The Zenfone 4 Max's claim to fame is its 5000 mAh battery, and the ability to act as a battery bank for other devices. The phone uses Micro-USB instead of USB-C, so users will need an on-the-go adapter to actually use the reverse charging feature. There are also two rear cameras, a feature not seen at the $200 price range. The phone uses a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor, 3GB of RAM, 32GB of internal storage (expandable via microSD), and features full compatibility with GSM carriers in the U.S. and Canada such as T-Mobile, AT&T, Rogers, and TELUS. The device features Android 7.1.1 Nougat with ASUS's newer, less bloated version of ZenUI on top. ASU expects to update the Zenfone 3 and 4 ranges to Android 8.0 Oreo by the middle of 2018.
Verizon and Sprint combined has about 200 million subscribers and if you add US Cellular that's another 5 million subscribers. T-Mobile and AT&T has a tiny bit less combined. Having said that Asus phones only work for GSM Networks, which is T-Mobile and AT&T. So they have the potential of missing out on a whole lot of phones because there's doesn't have CDMA radios in them. The reason I said this is because I'm not leaving Verizon under any circumstances, but, I would love to have an Asus phone. So what am I supposed to do, switch to T-Mobile?? I personally know about 10 people off the top of my head that would also purchase Asus phones tomorrow. They're losing a lot of business.
We need to understand world moved ahead of CDMA and we should stop supporting the carriers who doesn't compliant with universal standards. Either carrier or company needs to adopt universal standards and us as consumes should do our part.
Well, there are other budget choices around that support CDMA bands. I strongly recommend to check them out, especially since ZenUI on Nougat still sucks. It still has the same cartoonish UI(Launchers, I know, I know), slow updates, sluggish performance, and average cameras for the price.