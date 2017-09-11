ASUS's latest flagship is now available to purchase in Canada and the U.S.

ASUS announced its Zenfone 4 range last month, and began releasing the devices in Asian markets. North American sales tend to lag a few months behind these initial releases — the Zenfone 3 Deluxe did not come to the States until four months after releasing in other markets — but it seems ASUS is doing things differently this year.

In a press release, ASUS says that the Zenfone 4 Max is now available to purchase at select Canadian and U.S. retailers. Said retailers seem to only include Amazon and B&H Photo. Both of these come with full warranty support, which is nice for prospective buyers. No word on when or if the standard Zenfone 4, Zenfone 4 Pro, Zenfone 4 Selfie, or Zenfone 4 Max Pro will become available in Canada or the U.S.

The Zenfone 4 Max's claim to fame is its 5000 mAh battery, and the ability to act as a battery bank for other devices. The phone uses Micro-USB instead of USB-C, so users will need an on-the-go adapter to actually use the reverse charging feature. There are also two rear cameras, a feature not seen at the $200 price range. The phone uses a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor, 3GB of RAM, 32GB of internal storage (expandable via microSD), and features full compatibility with GSM carriers in the U.S. and Canada such as T-Mobile, AT&T, Rogers, and TELUS. The device features Android 7.1.1 Nougat with ASUS's newer, less bloated version of ZenUI on top. ASU expects to update the Zenfone 3 and 4 ranges to Android 8.0 Oreo by the middle of 2018.

Are you interested in the Zenfone 4 Max? Let us know down below!

