ASUS hasn't fared all that well in India last year, but the Taiwanese manufacturer is looking to change its fortunes with its latest phone. The ZenFone Max Pro M1 is an India-first device that is targeted at the budget segment — specifically against the Redmi Note 5 Pro. ASUS is offering similar specs as Xiaomi's budget phone in the form of a Snapdragon 636, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, and a dual camera setup at the back.

The 5000mAh battery is larger than that of the Redmi Note 5 Pro, and ASUS is doing away with its ZenUI interface in lieu of a pure Android interface, with the phone running Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box. What's more interesting is the fact that the variant with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage will cost just ₹10,999 ($165), making the ZenFone Max Pro M1 an absolute steal. Here's a quick look at what's on offer.