ASUS is the latest manufacturer to jump on the dual camera bandwagon.

ASUS is set to unveil the ZenFone 4 sometime next month, and if a recent teaser on ASUS Taiwan's Facebook page is any indication, the phone will sport dual cameras at the back.

We've seen several companies roll out devices with dual cameras at the back, notably the OnePlus 5 and Xiaomi's Mi 6. It'll be interesting to see the direction ASUS takes with its camera setup.

The images were first spotted by Android Pure, and the publication also notes that the ZenFone 4 series will be offered in five different variants. There's little information to go by regarding the specs, but with the official unveil set to occur sometime in August, we should know more over the coming weeks.