World's first smartphone with 8GB of RAM lands in India.

When ASUS unveiled the ZenFone AR earlier this year, it became the first phone to feature 8GB of RAM. It's also the first device that can handle both Tango and Daydream — Google's AR and VR platforms. The ZenFone AR is now available for sale in India for ₹49,999 ($775), with the device exclusively sold on Flipkart.

The ZenFone AR has a 23MP primary camera that's augmented by a motion tracking camera and a depth sensing camera to deliver a smooth augmented reality experience. The motion tracking camera assists in tracking a user's position in three-dimensional space, and the depth sensing camera measures the distance between objects through an IR emitter.

Meanwhile, the 5.7-inch QHD Super AMOLED display is ideal for Daydream, allowing users to explore VR-ready content via YouTube VR, Netflix, or dedicated apps. Specs include a Snapdragon 821 chipset, the aforementioned 8GB of RAM, 128GB storage, microSD slot, 8MP front camera, Wi-Fi ac 2x2 MIMO, USB-C, Bluetooth 4.2, and a 3300mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0.

On the software front, the ZenFone AR is running Android 7.0 Nougat. The phone certainly looks interesting, but with mobile AR and VR platforms still in their infancy, it's hard to see the device gaining momentum with a mainstream audience.

As part of the launch day offers, Flipkart is rolling out a ₹2,500 discount on the Daydream View for customers purchasing both the ZenFone AR and Google's VR headset. You'll also be eligible to get up to 100GB of additional 4G data if you're a Jio customer.

Interested in picking up the ZenFone AR? Head to the link to know more.

