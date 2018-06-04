ASUS is making its entry into the mobile gaming segment with the ROG Phone. Aimed at enthusiast gamers, the phone combines a very aggressive design with top-notch specs and a new cooling system to manage thermals.
Like most high-end phones this year, the ROG Phone is powered by the Snapdragon 845, but the clocks on the four performance cores have been bumped up to 2.96GHz, making it a powerhouse. To effectively dissipate heat, ASUS is introducing a 3D vapor-chamber cooling system. Here's a quick look at what's powering the ROG Phone.
ASUS ROG Phone specs
|Category
|Features
|Operating System
|Android 8.1 Oreo
|Display
|6.0-inch 18:9 AMOLED panel
FHD+ (2160x1080), HDR
90Hz refresh rate
|Chipset
|Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
Four Kryo 385 cores up to 2.96GHz
Four Kryo 385 cores at 1.70GHz
10nm
|GPU
|Adreno 630
|RAM
|8GB
|Storage
|512GB
|Expandable
|No
|Battery
|4000mAh
|Rear Camera
|12MP (f/1.8, 1.4um) + 8MP (f/2.0, 1.12um)
PDAF, gyro EIS
|Front Camera
|8MP (f/2.0, 1.12um)
|Connectivity
|Wi-Fi 802.11 ac 2x2 MIMO
NFC, LTE with VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.0
GPS/AGPS/GLONASS/BeiDou
|Charging
|USB-C
Quick Charge 4.0, Hypercharge
|Security
|One-touch fingerprint sensor (back)
|Water resistance
|No
The ROG Phone has plenty of grunt when it comes to the hardware side of things, and it is running Android 8.1 Oreo on a custom version of ZenUI. The
For more on the ROG Phone, take a look at our detailed hands-on:
ASUS ROG Phone hands-on: A fantastic option for a particular kind of gamer