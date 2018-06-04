ASUS is making its entry into the mobile gaming segment with the ROG Phone. Aimed at enthusiast gamers, the phone combines a very aggressive design with top-notch specs and a new cooling system to manage thermals.

Like most high-end phones this year, the ROG Phone is powered by the Snapdragon 845, but the clocks on the four performance cores have been bumped up to 2.96GHz, making it a powerhouse. To effectively dissipate heat, ASUS is introducing a 3D vapor-chamber cooling system. Here's a quick look at what's powering the ROG Phone.