ASUS is making its entry into the mobile gaming segment with the ROG Phone. Aimed at enthusiast gamers, the phone combines a very aggressive design with top-notch specs and a new cooling system to manage thermals.

Like most high-end phones this year, the ROG Phone is powered by the Snapdragon 845, but the clocks on the four performance cores have been bumped up to 2.96GHz, making it a powerhouse. To effectively dissipate heat, ASUS is introducing a 3D vapor-chamber cooling system. Here's a quick look at what's powering the ROG Phone.

ASUS ROG Phone specs

Category Features
Operating System Android 8.1 Oreo
Display 6.0-inch 18:9 AMOLED panel
FHD+ (2160x1080), HDR
90Hz refresh rate
Chipset Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
Four Kryo 385 cores up to 2.96GHz
Four Kryo 385 cores at 1.70GHz
10nm
GPU Adreno 630
RAM 8GB
Storage 512GB
Expandable No
Battery 4000mAh
Rear Camera 12MP (f/1.8, 1.4um) + 8MP (f/2.0, 1.12um)
PDAF, gyro EIS
Front Camera 8MP (f/2.0, 1.12um)
Connectivity Wi-Fi 802.11 ac 2x2 MIMO
NFC, LTE with VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.0
GPS/AGPS/GLONASS/BeiDou
Charging USB-C
Quick Charge 4.0, Hypercharge
Security One-touch fingerprint sensor (back)
Water resistance No

The ROG Phone has plenty of grunt when it comes to the hardware side of things, and it is running Android 8.1 Oreo on a custom version of ZenUI. The

