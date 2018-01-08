The Chromebox 3 has a new Intel Core processor, USB Type-C, Google Play Store support, and more.

Chromeboxes didn't see nearly as much love as Chromebooks did in 2017, but so far in 2018, we've already gotten two big Chromebox announcements from HP and Asus. HP took the wraps off its Chromebox G2 ahead of CES 2018, and just a couple days later, we have the Asus Chromebox 3.

Asus didn't reveal all of the Chromebox 3's juicy details, but there's still enough here to get us excited. For starters, it'll ship with 8th Generation Intel Core processors. We aren't sure which specific Core processors will be present, but if Asus follows in HP's footsteps, we should see Core i5 and i7 options. DDR4-2400 RAM will be used for "faster, smoother and more energy-efficient performance", and there will also be a USB 3.1 Type-C port.

Other specs include dual-band 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Gigabit LAN, and ports for HDMI and DisplayPort. Along with this, the Chromebox 3 will support a wide array of Android apps and games via the Google Play Store.

There aren't any details on price or availability, but Asus says these will become available upon release in the second half of 2018.

