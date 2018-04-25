This year's CES saw a surprisingly strong presence for Chromeboxes. Acer's CXI3 was among them, and it recently went up for pre-order earlier this month . Now, Asus's Chromebox 3 is following suit.

The Chromebox 3 has been seen on TigerDirect and NextWarehouse, and while it's currently cited as "temporarily out of stock" with no release date in sight, you can still get your pre-orders in to ensure you're among the first to own the machine.

Asus outfitted the Chromebox 3 with dual-band 802.11ac Wi-Fi, USB-C, HDMI, DisplayPort, and support for Gigabit LAN. Intel's 8th generation Kaby Lake processors are present on all models, and you'll also find DDR4 RAM as well as flash storage (the specifics on these are still unknown).

You've got four models to choose from, with pricing over at TigerDirect going as follows:

Asus Chromebox 3 w/ Celeron processor – $249.99

Asus Chromebox 3 w/ Core i3 processor – $449.99

Asus Chromebox 3 w/ Core i5 processor – $501.99

Asus Chromebox 3 w/ Core i7 processor – $733.99

