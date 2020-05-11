What you need to know
- A piece of Assassin's Creed Valhalla DLC has been listed on the German Uplay storefront.
- The DLC mission is called The Legend of Beowulf, after the hero of the epic poem.
- We might see Assassin's Creed Valhalla play around with mythological elements like in Assassin's Creed Odyssey.
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla is set to release sometime in Holiday 2020.
Assassin's Creed Valhalla still has plenty to show, including gameplay missions and the female version of the protagonist, but we already have an idea of what the first DLC pack will be. On the German Uplay storefront, when roughly translated, a listing appears for the first mission under the season pass: The Legend of Beowulf.
For those who don't know, Beowulf is an Old English poem detailing the great deeds of the warrior Beowulf, who comes to the aid of Hrothgar, King of Danes. Beowulf fights three horrifying foes over the course of the poem: the man-eating monster Grendel, Grendel's mother and a terrible dragon.
Given that this is a post-launch DLC pack, it's probably going to be a big mission, or at least bigger than some simple sidequest. With the possibility of seeing an epic hero, monstrous creatures and a dragon, it also seems safe to bet that the Pieces of Eden will be involved in some way.
Assassin's Creed Valhalla is set to release Holiday 2020 for Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC (Epic Games Store and Uplay), and Stadia. If you're interested in getting the DLC packs as they release, you'll want to grab one of the special editions, which include the season pass.
Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Each special edition and what's in them
Standard edition
Assassin's Creed Valhalla
Conquer new lands for glory and honor
This new entry in the long-running franchise follows Eivor, a man or woman of your choosing who leads a Viking settlement in raids and battles against the Saxons. While you'll explore Norway and the kingdoms of England, it won't quite be the largest Assassin's Creed game in the franchise.
