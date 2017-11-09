How do I tell what those IP ratings on my phone really mean? Just because a phone is rugged doesn't mean it will survive a dunk in the pool.
Manufacturers are making Android phones a little more rugged a little bit tougher than they used to be. It's a big selling feature. Phones from Samsung and LG and Motorola and even Google themselves now come with some degree of water and dust resistance. What those numbers represent can be important or even a deciding factor when spending the cash on a new phone.
You'll usually see "ruggedness" described with an IP rating or a MIL-STD rating or both. Those are standards (loose ones in some cases) that determine how resistant something is the elements — things like water resistance, shock (both electrical and physical), temperature, air pressure, and a host of other things that want to ruin your phone.
The ratings and certifications were developed long before the invention of cellphones — they cover things like valves and electrical boxes. But more recently, they do apply to phones, and not just the ones that are built like tanks. Let's break each rating down a little so you know what they really mean.
Ingress Protection
No, not the location-based game from those Pokemon guys, ingress protection refers to the ability for a product to prevent foreign objects — specifically liquid and dust particles — from getting inside. And while we usually think the term IP stands for ingress protection, it actually stands for International Protection, as in an International Protection Marking.
The IP Code is designated by the initials IP followed by two digits and possibly a letter, like a K. Most letter designations are something we'll never encounter on small portable electronic devices; they refer to something that can withstand high-pressure, high-flow spray jets, like a car wash sprayer nozzle. In that situation, your phone would be toast.
(Never run your phone through the car wash, unless it is one of these and you don't mind breaking the car wash. We're kidding. Don't run even the Nokia 3310 through a car wash, people.)
Never run your phone through a car wash to test its IP rating. Seriously.
The digits each represent a resistance rating. The first number stands for the level of solid particle protection (dust). The second number stands for liquid ingress protection. A manufacturer doesn;t have to test for both, but if it doesn't the number will be replaced by an X, so it would look something like IPX7 or IP6X. Here's how the numbers stack up.
Solid particle protection
|Solid IP number
|How effective is it?
|IP number
|How effective is it?
|0
|Not protected at all against any size particle.
|1
|Protected against particles larger than 50 mm
|2
|Protected against particles larger than 12.5 mm
(This is the minimum rating to protect against putting your finger into a thing).
|3
|Protected against particles larger than 2.5 mm
|4
|Protected against particles larger than 1 mm
|5
|Dust Protected
Dust must not enter in enough quantity to affect the normal operation.
|6
|Dust Tight
Dust can't enter, even in a vacuum.
Liquid ingress protection
|Liquid IP number
|How effective is it?
|IP number
|How effective is it?
|0
|Not protected at all.
|1
|Protected against dripping water.
|2
|Protected against dripping water when tilted up to a 15-degree angle from its normal position.
|3
|Protected against spraying water when tilted up to a 60-degree angle from its normal position.
|4
|Protected against splashing water at any angle.
|5
|Protected against water sprayed from a 6.3 mm nozzle at 12.5 Liters/minute and 30 kPa (pressure) from three meters away for three minutes.
|6
|Protected against water sprayed from a 12.5 mm nozzle at 100 Liters/minute and 100 kPa (pressure) from three meters away for three minutes.
|6K
|Protected against water sprayed from a 6.3 mm nozzle at 75 Liters/minute and 1,000 kPa (pressure) from three meters away for three minutes.
(1,000 kPa is a standard amount of water pressure through a fire hydrant).
|7
|Protected against immersion in water up to one meter at normal pressure for 30 minutes.
|8
|Protected against immersion in water one meter or deeper at specifications detailed by the manufacturer.
|9X
|Protection against water sprayed from high-flow and high-pressure jets at high-temperature
Water volume of 14 to 16 Liters/minute
Water pressure of 80 to 100 bar (up to 1,451 Psi)
Water temperature of 80-degrees
Distance of 0.10 to 0.15 meters. This could kill a person.
In addition (because this wasn't confusing enough) the IP Code has letter designations for additional protection. Like any K rating, you'll never see these on a cell phone but I'm putting them here because we're going to be complete. Deal with it.
Additional protection designation
|Letter code
|What it means
|Letter code
|What it means
|f
|Oil resistant
|H
|High voltage protection
|M
|Motion during any testing
|S
|No motion during any testing
|W
|Weather resistant
Yes, the "f" is not capitalized, and "Weather resistant" doesn't tell us anything at all. We didn't write the specification so we're not sure why thinsg were written the way they are.
So when you buy a phone like the Galaxy S8 that has a rating of IP68 you can put it in a vacuum and dust can't get in, or let it sit in more than one meter of water forever, right? Nope.
Phones sent to a testing lab passed. Yours might not.
The dust protection rating leaves zero wiggle room. The S8 is dustproof under any conditions a human being can be in. The liquid ingress protection of 8 is "specified by the manufacturer", and Samsung says submersion up to 5.0 feet for up to 30 minutes.
Cool, let's go play with it in the bathtub and take videos of a rubber duckie versus GI Joe Wet Suit Frogman battle royale. This will be epic.
Not so fast. Samsung also says your device is not impervious to water damage in any situation, which is a total buzzkill.
The Galaxy S8 phones used for testing and certification were able to withstand dust intrusion under any circumstances up to and including a vacuum, and immersion in water 5-feet deep for a half hour. Your phone might not. The certification facility can't test every phone. The people who made it should be willing to talk about the warranty if you have an issue, though.
MIL-STD
This is a U.S. Military standard that specifies how something will fare against the environment during its lifetime. Android phones, watches and other electronics often carry the MIL-STD 810G certification, which means it was tested in a lab under conditions that simulate a gigantic list of environmental variables and still worked. Some of the things that are tested include temperature extremes, altitude, thermal shock, fungal ingress and being frozen solid. It's an exhaustive list, and if your phone passed these tests you can expect it to survive anything, including a week with Bear Grylls, right?
Nope.
This certification can be completely meaningless. For starters, the testing procedures clearly state that a manufacturer only has to test in simulated environments, which doesn't mean it will withstand the real thing. If that's not enough of a red flag, the fact that whoever does the testing gets to decide how anything is simulated and that the thing being tested doesn't even need to pass, only be tested should be. And feel free to see what happens to a phone with a battery when you freeze it and then thaw it out.
Dr. Conrad H. Blickenstorfer, Ph.D. explains it perfectly while discussing MIL-SPEC standards for laptops.
The MIL-STD-810G does not mandate standards or set minimum goals for the various tests; for the most part it simply describes how testing is to be conducted. This leaves considerable room for interpretation, and it is therefore important for manufacturers of rugged notebooks to provide detailed information on what tests were conducted, how exactly they were conducted, what the results were, and what those results actually mean. The claim that a product is "MIL-STD-810G tested" is not enough, and prospective customers should ask for more detail.
Saying something is MIL-STD 810G tested without providing a copy of the testing parameters and results means the same thing as "feels faster" or "excellent camera." Never use this as a factor in your decision to buy an electronic device unless you've seen those results.
Seeing IP numbers and Military toughness ratings on a phone you buy is generally a good thing. Not all individual devices will pass all real-life testing, but someone, somewhere decided it should be a little tougher than normal.
Having an IP-spec phone is great protection against accidents like spilling water or using it in a woodshop, and a MIL-STD 810G phone will probably fare an icy snowbank or fungal garden better than one without. Just remember, taking your phone scuba diving or spelunking just might mean time spent with a different phone while you discuss your warranty options.
Reader comments
I didn't care about IP until my daughter destroyed her blackberry by dropping it in the cat's water dish. All I personally care about is my phone not being harmed if I'm using it in the rain. My son used to take his Galaxy S5 into the shower with him. I asked him why he'd want to do that. He said, "Because I can."
Nice! I've always wondered what was up with these numbers.
Let's just say I will never, ever, buy another phone that is not IP68 rated. I will also never buy any laptop other than a ThinkPad, for the 12 Mil-std-810g tests they pass.
Really interesting stuff :) Always learning new things everyday!
I wouldn't say that MIL-STD certification is meaningless at all.
Yes the MIL-STD certification *can* cover a lot of different test methods such as exposure to high and low pressures, salt fog, humidity, ballistic shock etc... which yes are pointless for a consumer grade mobile phone.
However having a MIL-STD 810G certification for a ruggedised mobile phone is a good thing and is not actually pointless or meaningless as what most manufacturers are actually referring to when they talk about MIL-STD 810G certifications is drop & shock testing (see Test Method 514.6 Vibration and MIL-STD 810G Test Method 516.6 Shock) - not to the other tests that can be performed.
So I think Jerry has actually been quite unfair here labeling MIL-STD as meaningless, as most if not all manufacturers will provide information on what tests have been carried out in regards to drop & shock tests to ensure that they can certify their devices as MIL-STD. (Usually this involves testing the devices for drops or putting them into a tumbler).
In the Australian armed forces, military standard stands for cheapest.... :-)
I wish these info were part of the unveiling events. Not that it will produce much "awareness" effect on the average user but at least the manufacturers did their part (i guess).
The MIL-STD being a US military "standard" without and "standards" shouldn't surprise anyone.
Very nice info to have. Thx
A very informative article. Thank you Jerry. So basically I need to loo after my phone (even my Note 7) very very carefully!
If I have a device that is stated as having IP68 rating you better believe the very first thing i do when I take it out of the package is dunk it in a tub of water. Let them try to deny a warranty claim.
Man I've always wondered about this, thanks for the great information Jerry!
Best advice... Treat your ip68 phone like it not water resistance and you'll be just fine. And that also goes for trying to Test out if your gorilla glass 5 note 7 can be tossed down the street without breaking don't do that ether
Knowing what we know about the issue, yes that is the best advice. However, there are a bunch of people that do not know. What they know is that the manufacturer and carrier TOLD them that it is.
Regardless of treatment,their is a problem if gg5 scratches like hell compared to gg4.
Finding a good tempered glass screen protector that works well with curved edges and cases is not an easy task.
Me and my wife both now have the note 7 and I only have it in a thin spigen cases no screen protector and I keep treat it the same as all my phones in my back pocket with the face towords my ass, and I'm looking at it right this moment and not a scratch. What I worry more about is a crack screen. And judging from all the drop test the front holds up better than the back . So I'm all good with that
Whatever works for you.A valid concern is a valid concern,even if you're the biggest Samsung fan of all time.
Na wouldn't say that I do have quite a few of there phones but I'm sure not as many as say Flossy Carter
Sounds good
Very nice,detailed article.Thanks,Jerry.
Nice write up Jerry. This is extremely helpful in understanding the technicalities if IP ratings. I learned about what IP68 is and what Samsung really means AFTER my S6 Active was water damaged. A majority of users will rely on the marketing aspect to help guide their decisions on what device to choose. If Lil Wayne dunking the phone in a fish tank, and the fine print reads "up to X meters, for 30 minutes", then that's what people will run with.
In reality, owners must do more research to find out exactly what IP68 means and guess what "read the manual and warranty" to find out what Samsung's specifications are. In a perfect world, everyone should read the manual cover to cover, but it doesn't happen. What ultimately happens is there are a bunch of uneducated users with different expectations of the device.
When buying devices, most people aren't looking to understand technicalities. They switch their sim, sync their google accounts and out the door they go.
I maintain my initial opinion that IP68 should have been a hidden feature or security blanket. Samsung and other manufacturers shouldn't make a campaign advertising features that require technical understanding. Great write up though. A link to this post should be included on all IP68 devices.
I agree. and especially the obnoxious commercials with Lil Wayne pouring champagne, etc. on the phone. It's just inviting people to push the IP68 rating to the limits and likely end up with a water damaged phone.
I'd like to see a phone that comes with this mythical manual in which you speak of...
Right...its so easy to go switch devices. We used to get booklets in 6pt font. After that, they were tucked away in a menu and then gone.
Its only available on the manufacturer's website.
So I see that Samsung came out and said they stand behind the IP-68 rating for the S7 Active as far as water damage is concerned.
Do they stand behind the rating for the S7 and Note 7? I cannot find anywhere that says they do in the fine writing like the S7 Active does.
Shouldn't the warranty cover water damage on a phone if it has an IPX8 rating, especially since fhe commercials on tv show them being submersible? I feel it's false advertising if the numbers don't really matter.
I specifically purchased my Note 7 because it's supposed to survive after getting wet.
Like it was stated in the article, the manufacturer can't test every device it puts out. If one percent of devices become damaged, I'd call it a success.
Expecting all devices to be perfect would be like expecting to survive any collision in a vehicle that was rated a Top Safety Pick. Sure, it might be safer than one that was rated marginal, but no two collisions are the same.
I know how to read.
I paid full retail price for my Note 7. I expect it to get replaced by Samsung if it gets water damage--no exceptions. It's rated as water resistant and if it fails, that's Samsung's fault, not mine.
I'd expect the same too, under UK law it would be false advertising if such a device failed
Good ole uncle Jerry does it again! BTW, I blame Phil for a lotta stuff too!
This is very helpful, thanks! I didn't really understand this until you broke it down.
Jerry is a flippin LEGEND!
Thank you Jerry for the great article.
Appreciate it.
Once again, Jerry makes another killer article.
You guys have been posting some really helpful articles lately. Keep up the good work!