We're expecting big things to happen with Wear OS later this fall, but until then, we're left with fashion brands continuing to keep the platform alive. Most recently, Armani announced its latest entry in its Emporio Armani Connected series.

Armani's kicked out a number of Wear OS watches over time, and its latest entry looks a lot like other options in its portfolio.

There's a 1.19-inch AMOLED display on the front, metal construction, a heart-rate sensor, GPS, and NFC to support mobile payments with Google Pay.

Interestingly enough, Armani says that its watch will come equipped with Mobvoi's Tic Health app and Mobvoi Assistant in China.

Other highlights include water resistance up to 5 ATM, Google Assistant, and the incredibly outdated Snapdragon Wear 2100 processor that was first introduced back in 2016.

If you're interested, pre-orders are going live today at Armani's site with prices ranging from $295 up to $395 depending on the model you choose.

