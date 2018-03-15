Since its launch in 2014, ARK: Survival Evolved has created a community of over 13 million players. Following its release on PC, PS4, and Xbox One, developer Studio Wildcard has announced it's now bringing the game to Android and iOS.

The mobile version of ARK: Survival Evolved will be free-to-play, and while the graphics won't be as sharp as what you'll find on PC or console, the core gameplay will remain the same. Players can explore a large, open-world island with 80+ dinosaurs, craft and build weapons, clothes, and houses, and fight against competing tribes.

You can play an offline single-player mode to test your might solely against ARK's dinosaurs, and you'll also be able to jump online with up to 50 other players.