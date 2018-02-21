Arizona Sunshine tips and tricks for PlayStation VR

Arizona Sunshine, available for PlayStation VR (PSVR) as well as HTC Vive, Oculus Rift, and Windows Mixed Reality, sends you out into the bleak, dry desert to complete a campaign mode before enjoying it all over again online with a friend or up against hordes of enemies that don't stop coming until you run out of ammo. To help you get the most out of this zombie shooter, I've put together a list of tips and tricks.

The aged PS Move controllers that go along with the PSVR are undoubtedly its weakest point, and the poor tracking and controls are only magnified once you're forced into a tense situation where precise movement is required to survive. You get the highest level of immersion when using the two Move controllers — you feel like you're actually using the virtual hands — but unfortunately, you also get the clunkiest control scheme and poorest aim.

Coupled with a big update that brought a bunch of two-handed weapons to Arizona Sunshine, the PSVR Aim controller (about $60) will likely be your best bet when it comes to shooting and combat movement. It simulates an actual two-handed gun stock, and it has a couple of joysticks that let you move around freely and without hassle. The biggest issue is that opening doors and interacting with some other objects feels weird. See at Amazon If dropping that extra cash on the Aim controller isn't an option right now, you can always try out the regular DualShock 4 controller that came with your PlayStation 4 (PS4). It might take a little bit of getting used to, but the general consensus seems to be that it's still better than using the Move controllers. Improve PSVR tracking

PSVR relies on bright lights mounted on the headset and controllers to track movement, and you might be having some issues with unstable wobbling or tearing if you're playing in a room bathed in sunlight. I've had best tracking with the blinds closed and lights out, but at least removing any direct glare should help a lot. When aiming down the sight with Move or Aim controller, try holding it further away from your face. This way, the camera has a better chance of distinguishing headset and controller lights, resulting in better tracking. You can also get creative with your camera's physical placement in the room. Some claim that setting it at a 45-degree angle across the room helps since the camera again has an easier time telling the difference between controller and headset lights when you have a weapon raised. Others still have tried mounting the camera straight down on the ceiling. This keeps the controller and headset lights apart, even with a gun held out straight in front of your face. It won't hurt to try different orientations, and when you find one you like, stick with it. Arizona Sunshine PSVR gameplay tips and tricks

Once you've chosen a controller and have tracking nailed down, it's time to get into the meat of Arizona Sunshine. Choose locomotion you're comfortable with While smooth movement — the kind that simulates natural walking and turning — is more immersive, you might find that it makes your legs shake and head spin. Though teleporting and snap turning might make you feel more like a superhero than a ragged survivor, you'll be able to enjoy the game without worrying about falling flat on your face. Treat gunplay as realistic Some great PSVR games are more on the arcade-y side of things, letting you run and gun with a souped-up shotgun while demons erupt in blood (looking at you, DOOM VFR). However, Arizona Sunshine is more realistic and should be treated so. It might seem natural to stay far away from zombies, but if you want to pull off headshots with amazing accuracy, chances are you'll have to get close. On a related note, it's not a bad idea to take that extra second to line up a shot properly (if you aren't using a shotgun and aren't surrounding in walkers). Ammo gets real scarce in the later levels, so every shot really does count.

Collect ammo faster See a box of ammo sitting on the seat of a car? Unless you're working on a stealthy run, just shoot out the window and reach into the car instead of opening the door. This is much faster and you'll be reloading at the same time you'd otherwise still be fiddling the with handle. Conserve ammo When you reload a gun that has an unfinished magazine, those extra bullets fall to the ground with the expended clip. To save wasting those precious bullets, grab the ejected magazine from off of the ground and replace it in your belt. The ammo will be re-added to your total. Reload comfortably VR games often make reloading a gun a challenge, and while Arizona Sunshine definitely isn't the worst offender, you'll want to get used to the mechanic before getting into any tense situation. Since you can pick up your magazines and not lose bullets, go through the motions a bunch of times when you aren't already under attack.