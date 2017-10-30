Google's Pixel devices are great, but this is why you might want to pass on them.
In the tech community, devices with Pixel (and previously Nexus) branding are seen as the ultimate smartphones for fans of Android. These are gadgets with pure, unadulterated Android experiences showcasing the way Google wants the OS to look and feel, and while plenty of our readers are fans of this, an argument was recently made against it.
Android Central forum user billykac created a thread outlining their experience using the Galaxy Note 5 and Note 8 compared to the Pixel XL and Pixel 2 XL. You can check out the full post here, but essentially what it boiled down to was billykac's preference of Samsung's design, display technology, and refined software.
Here's how some of our forum users responded.
tatootie6710-28-2017 09:20 AM“
You echoed my exact thoughts. Same as you, I was a die hard Google fan. But it Google wants the reputation its trying to achieve, being the king of android, it has to give us the best hardware too. Or price its phones way less than 1k. I'm actually glad the display gate issues popped up because i wouldn't have gone in to even look at the phone in person before buying it. And thankfully the n8...Reply
Trees10-28-2017 10:08 AM“
Thanks billykac, helps to hear from someone who has used Note 5 and Pixel OG (I remember seeing you around both AC forums). My wife has the Note 8, and is super happy with it. She went through the Note 7 ordeal after moving from the Note 5. I have the Pixel 2 XL on order, but may cancel. I do miss the S Pen (I used Note 2-5 as Note 1 was not available on Verizon at the time), and the screen...Reply
toenail_flicker10-28-2017 12:21 PM“
there are enough workarounds for the baked-in bloat that I think you will be happy. ecstatic even. I'm hard to please after the Note 7, and I love it. not out of the box, except for the screen, but now I full-on love it.Reply
tatootie6710-28-2017 12:28 PM“
Gotta add one thing about the edge apps. I didn't think I'd use it or like it but I really do. Especially how you can set up the edge lighting to glow when notifications come in. There's just a lot of really cool features. I run nova with any phone I get, same as this n8. And I've debloated. Its as close to pure android as I can get and I get all the additional features that just make this a...Reply
There's still plenty more that could be said on this topic, so we'd like to know – do you think Google's Pixel devices and pure Android experience are over-hyped?
The argument against Google's Pixel lineup
WOW, that again.....
I am so tired of hearing about the Pixel 2 XL and it's screen.
Look, the screen is bad. If you can tolerate it, buy it. If you can't, don't.
We don't need article after article discussing this ad nauseum.
Agreed, but so long as the articles result in high click rates and 100+ comments, what incentive do they have to stop?
If the Washington Post prints article after article about Donald Trump (which they do) and it results in more sales, guess what they're gonna keep writing about?
I'm sure they're just as tired of writing about it as some of us are reading about it, but ultimately it's a business and they have a job to do. Creating content that generates clicks leads to more ad revenue, and that's the business these guys are in.
But yeah, I'm anxious for it to end too. Hopefully between the iPhone X, new Razer phone and HTC U11 Plus (which looks amazing) we'll be able to visit this site and others for different articles that don't include Google.
I agree! Who cares anymore! It's great software and the screen is fine and will be upgraded....get over it!
Can this Joe Maring get his own separate RSS feed apart from the normal one so I can just ignore seeing anything this guy writes?
I think this article fuels the fire more. And there shouldn't even be a spark at all. I've held and used both sizes of the Pixel. Don't cancel pre-orders until you see for yourself. If people can "learn to live with" the God awful placement of a finger print scanner on Note8, then they can definitely learn to live with the subtleties of the screen in Pixel 2 XL.
Screen isn't that bad... All you have to do is exchange it every week for the life of the 2 year warranty because of burn in. Big deal!!
Good for billykac. One reason we're all Android fans, is the choice. I do think if Google wants to charge a premium price, they should've used a better display. And I'm not on board with many AC writers talking about unrealistic expectations. I don't think it's unrealistic for anybody to set a high bar given the price, and for the display to at least be on par with last year's Pixel. Personally, I don't mind the display as I typically keep my brightness low with added filters. And some of the issues people are having, I personally haven't experienced. 100% of the time I look at my screen, I look at it dead on, so I don't worry about the blue tint, and the only times I see burn in are when I go out of my way by adjusting brightness levels I typically don't use, and gray screens I never use unless I'm searching for said issues. Is it worth the $850+ I paid for it? No. Do I wish they sourced a better display? Absolutely. But ultimately, Google didn't put a gun to my head and force my to buy it, I weighed the pros vs cons, and ultimately decided for me it was worth it. For people that want a pure Android experience, great camera and Note 8 type display, I sympathize. They'll either have to consider the alternative or wait until next year. It's really that simple.
This is so annoying, I hope Google revokes your review privileges on everything they produce. This place used to be so positive and your damage is slanderous and disgusting. I have a Note 8 and a Pixel XL 2 and I choose the Pixel XL2, that's the real deal from a real person with no agenda
Interestingly I have the same two phones. I went with the Note. To each their own.
Yes both incredibly awesome phones!
Ive reached my limit with this. Not an issue like the Note 7 due to the safety there, but it's getting as much play here. I think the screen is bad, no I don't own one, but I've played with them and I had the V30 which is similar in some way. So, let's stop writing about it. People can make up their own minds.
Is a pretty easy argument to make right now.
One honest article about the Pixel 2 series and the fanboys are up in arms. Despite the lack of features and hardware issues AC names Pixel 2 the best android phone you can buy and wrote several articles making excuses for the poor implementation of Googles "flagship" phone. You should be pleased with AC's overall biased Google loving slant.
Amen.
AP used to hold the title for "Biggest Google Sycophants". Maybe AC thinks it's a competition and they're going for the gold.
Just stopped by early to get a good seat for the sh*tshow. 😂