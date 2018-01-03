Gotta have that all-black theme.
Towards the end of Summer last year, Substratum was made available for non-rooted Android phones running Oreo and some Samsung phones. Substratum is a theming engine that was previously reserved for devices that had root access, and the expansion of it to phones without root meant that you could now customize just about every aspect of your UI that you wanted without having to tinker too much at all with your handset.
Android Central's Ara Wagoner raved about how much she loved using Substratum shortly after it was released for her Pixel, and now at the beginning of 2018, some of our forum users got to talking about whether or not they'll still theming their devices all these months later.
Here's what they had to say:
Use Substratum swift black theme on my S8 and love it. Taking a break from it right now because I'm doing the Oreo Beta and didn't want to complicate things.Reply
Using an all-black theme on Android Oreo on my Nokia 8 currently, without the need to root. Absolutely love the aesthetics. As the member above said, it takes Samsung themes to a whole new level by theming out some apps that Samsung themes don't, like Google Voice and Gmail, and even parts of the Google app itself.Reply
I'm using the Swift Black Substratum theme. I'm loving the black Google search on my home screen. I reduced it to a circle.Reply
I just downloaded the Swift Black. I like it! It'll be even better when it supports all of my apps.Reply
What about you – Are you using Substratum themes on your phone?
Thought about it for the pulldown shade, as on Oreo, when you use live wallpaper, it defaults to white irregardless of the color of the actual paper. A little frustrating.
No, downloaded it yesterday but most of the themes don't work on the Note 8 anyway so just went back to an all black Samsung Theme
I used it on my previous note 8 but it kind of f'd up my phone, not in a major way but in annoying ways, plus waaaayyyy to many updates and restarts after update. I loved the look of it but it was too much of a hassle to keep up, plus like another person said notification shade still white, kind of screwed up the aesthetics
Of course!
It's probably the only decent semi user facing feature in Oreo.
Still a long way out from a proper theme engine though, which Google will probably never give us.
Just happy with the themes available in Samsung theme store. All I need is some dark theme which Samsung provides themselves from their theme store which is sufficient for me.