The Note 8's curved display looks great, but it makes applying a screen protector nearly impossible.
There's a lot we can say about Samsung's Galaxy Note 8, but one of its hallmark features is its massive 6.3-inch curved AMOLED display. This display is a true beauty for watching movies, playing games, and browsing the web, but as some of our forum users are quickly discovering, it's not necessarily the most practical thing in the world.
Because of the Note 8's curved edges, a lot of our forum users are having a tough time trying to apply a screen protector to the thing. This is an issue that all phones with curved displays are susceptible to, but it's even more pronounced on the Note 8 due to its ginormous size.
Here's what some of you have had to say.
pasva00711-01-2017 04:05 PM“
After several attempts with tempered glass and film screen protectors, I give up. The curved screen seems to make it impossible for the screen protectors to adhere for any length of time. Aside from not adhering, the tempered glass screen protectors I've tried caused a significant reduction in response to the touchscreen. Looking at reviews, it doesn't appear there is any screen protector for...Reply
durandetto11-01-2017 06:57 PM“
I haven't used a screen protector since the s8+ they make the experience with the phone unbearable. That and it was costing too much money trying to find one that worked. I do however have a little nick in the screen on the curve. It's not really noticeable, but I know it's there. Still not as bad as dealing with a crappy screen cover.Reply
Morty226411-02-2017 10:23 AM“
I understand what you are saying, OP. My phone has a curved screen too; which definitely affects the placement of the screen protector. I would recommend a plastic one, as they are less expensive and wouldn't set you as far back; but after going from plastic to tempered glass, myself, I definitely understand that you'd wanna stick with glass if anything. How cautious are you with your...Reply
bassjo11-02-2017 08:09 PM“
Yeah, I've been looking through it and have only seen lots of recommendations for the use of screen protectors... I got a screen protector at the Verizon store when I bought the phone and in two weeks the corner started to peel. I didn't realize it was doing this until I noticed the lack of sensitivity when trying to drag the notification bar down. Since then I ripped it off and have rocked it...Reply
If you're rocking Samsung's latest, we'd like to know – Are you using a screen protector with the Note 8?
Well, I am about to enter this conundrum of curved screen protectors... I have been looking at the "whitestone dome" and the comments on various threads... We shall see. My order arrives tonight. I hope it was worth it
My big question about that one is, if the protector cracks, can you remove it? If so, does it leave behind adhesive?
I just read all the 1 star reviews on Amazon. Please come back and let us know how well yours worked.
Have you seen the installation videos for the whitestone dome? It's pretty ridiculous what a process it is to get that thing on your phone and required "two" curing steps with a UV lamp. Um no.
My philosophy on screen protectors is that they have to be easy to install/remove and look decent. The idea being that if it's scratched, you replace the protector and you have a pristine screen again. With the expense (the Whitestone is not cheap) and time taken to install it, most people will live with a scratch on the protector--than what's the point?? The scratch might as well be on the phone.
Puregear sells a really good tempered glass screen protector. *I wish I was getting paid for this insert.
Just got my note 8 yesterday and it already has a scratch (but it's very small) I will definitely be putting one on today.
Yes. I'm using the Spigen NeoFlex. I hate plastic screen protectors, but this one isn't as bad as I thought it would be. I'm still going to try another brand eventually. I tried the Skinomi protector and it was a disaster. It stuck to the display better than the Spigen, but that thing smudged terribly and was impossible to wipe to keep smudge-free.
There is a tempered glass screen protector for the Note8 that's supposed to be spectacular, but the name escapes me. EDIT: it's the Whitestone Dome, mentioned by bgbagz. It's about $45 and it comes with a special adhesive, an ultraviolet light to activate the adhesive, and a plastic vice to push down the protector on the screen. I might shell out $45 for that.
Nope. I do have a nice pouch.
I have the Zagg glass screen protector. This is actually my second one. I dropped my phone during a drunk evening and shattered the first one. However, the Zagg did it's job and left my screen unscathed. So now I have my second one and combined it with a Spigen Ultra Hybrid case. The glass fits perfectly on the screen, and the case comes within a millimeter of the glass protector. Very happy with both.
Using the official samsung screen protector for my s8. Plastic but it worked
Nope. Clear view takes the beating
I tried a LOT of screen protectors on my S7Edge a while back and ended up settling on the wet-apply variety, specifically from best skins ever. They (BSE) tend to be a bit slow releasing screen protectors for new phones, though, so I switched to IQ Shield case-friendly protectors on my S8+ and now that's what I'm using on my Note 8. I'm only an occasional s-pen user, so the texture of the "soft" screen protector doesn't bother me much, but if you use the s-pen a lot, I can imagine it would drive you nuts.
If applied correctly, the wet-apply protectors will stick to the edge just fine. I had the same protector on my S8+ for 5 months (the entire time I owned it) with no lifting on the edges. Far as I know, the new owner of the phone still has it on there.
I definitely prefer glass to plastic with the S Pen, and I use the S Pen constantly. But as much as I hate plastic screen protectors, the S Pen feels pretty good on the Spigen NeoFlex. It's definitely not the same as glass, but it's not as awful as the plastic protectors I tried on my Note 4.
I'm still going to try another brand, though. I tried several before finding the perfect one for my Note 4, and I'm going through the process again with the Note 8. The only type I avoid completely are the tempered glass protectors that only have adhesive on the edges.
Whitestone Dome is the best. Touch sensitivity is the same, if not better, and it protects against fingerprints and is so much easier to wipe off than the screen.
There is no residue left on the screen after you remove the Dome - mine cracked and had to be replaced.
Regarding the cost and process to put it on: I have $1000 phone, I can go naked and get annoying scratches, or spend $50 (just bought 2 extra once on eBay at &$35 each), watch instructional video, spend 20 minutes to carefully install it, and I haven't been happier. Which option would you prefer?
The new tempered glass is there for note 8 its little small but works we'll with note 8 curve screen...i have installed it on mine and few friends phone also
Look up qmadix liquid screen protector. Goes on any phone. It's like a alcohol wipe. Jus wipe it on the phone wait 5 min and buff. It's nanotechnology.
Was planning on going without a protector on our Note8s but the wife got the smallest of scratches on hers so we went ahead and got them. Got the amFilm ones from Amazon and have been impressed for the month or so they have been on. Yes the dot matrix is visible when the screen is dark and you have a lot of reflection, but under normal use we don't notice it and touch sensitivity doesn't appear to be that affected if at all. Nice thing about the amFilm, comes with an alignment tool to get the screen on right the first time.