Even though we're less than a month away from Samsung's Galaxy Note 9 event, the Note 8 is still one heck of a phone. It's powerful, has a gorgeous display, and features a design that looks just as modern as anything else on the market.

The Note 8's glass back and curved edges on its screen are undeniably stunning, but they also result in a phone that's not as durable as some may like. A case or skin can help to keep the Note 8 safe, but then again, going naked lets you take in the fullness of its design.

Some of the AC forum community recently started talking about whether or not they're using a case/skin for their Note 8, and this is what they had to say.

Relletti

I'm using a red dragon skin from D Brand. Right now I'm also using a otterbox case on it too when I'm outside. It does feel great without having the extra bulk of the case though.

NexusGirlX

I was using mine without a case for a few months. Now I have a Samsung case on it. Got rid of the Otterbox when it no longer fit the phone as it was stretched out from removing it a few times.

chazglenn3

I have a Slickwrap on the back, it's in a Chinese Alcantara case and I have a Whitestone Dome glass on it. The glass was a recent addition due to some scratches that I got on my screen.

spydersilk

I just take my case off when I am at home. I like to enjoy the asthetics, feel, and look of the phone now and then. Considered a Dbrand, but I would still want a case. I would think the Dbrand wouldn't be compatible with the case, maybe depends on the case. This is what I have. I like the matte clear back. SUPCASE Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Case......

Now, we want to hear from you — Are you rocking a skin/case on your Note 8?

