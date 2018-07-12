Even though we're less than a month away from Samsung's Galaxy Note 9 event, the Note 8 is still one heck of a phone. It's powerful, has a gorgeous display, and features a design that looks just as modern as anything else on the market.

The Note 8's glass back and curved edges on its screen are undeniably stunning, but they also result in a phone that's not as durable as some may like. A case or skin can help to keep the Note 8 safe, but then again, going naked lets you take in the fullness of its design.

Some of the AC forum community recently started talking about whether or not they're using a case/skin for their Note 8, and this is what they had to say.