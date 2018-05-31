On May 30, LG announced a brand new flagship called the V35 ThinQ. The phone's a mashup between the LG G7 and the V30, using the V30's design and notch-free display with the G7's upgraded internals and cameras.

It's an interesting mix, to say the least, but one that'll cost you a pretty penny. The V35 will set you back $900 on AT&T and Project Fi (the two carriers it's being sold at), and with a price that large, phones like the Galaxy S9 and Pixel 2 easily undercut it between $200 and $300.

With that being the case, are you even considering buying the V35 ThinQ? Our forum users recently answered this very question, and this is what they had to say.

Almeuit

$900? LOL.

Laura Knotek

This is way too overpriced for a carrier-exclusive device. $600 would be a more reasonable price.

eric12341

$100 cheaper than the iPhone X and is more capable.

ScottsoNJ

for the first 2 weeks. After that it will $699.... if they plan to sell any phones that is

What do you think? Is the V35 worth $900?

