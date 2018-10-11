Google's Pixel 3 XL is the latest big Android flagship to hit the scene, but it's far from the only large phone that's been released this year. Perhaps one of its biggest competitors is the excellent Samsung Galaxy Note 9.

The Note 9's starting price is $100 more than that of the Pixel 3 XL's but comes with double the base storage. It also brings dual rear cameras, an Infinity Display with no notch, and the iconic S Pen.

We're impressed with what Google's done with the 3 XL, but is it enough to sway Note 9 users to jump ship? Here's what some of our AC forum members have to say.