Google's Pixel 3 XL is the latest big Android flagship to hit the scene, but it's far from the only large phone that's been released this year. Perhaps one of its biggest competitors is the excellent Samsung Galaxy Note 9.

The Note 9's starting price is $100 more than that of the Pixel 3 XL's but comes with double the base storage. It also brings dual rear cameras, an Infinity Display with no notch, and the iconic S Pen.

We're impressed with what Google's done with the 3 XL, but is it enough to sway Note 9 users to jump ship? Here's what some of our AC forum members have to say.

Mr Segundus

LOL no. The most premium configuration of the Pixel 3 XL only has 128GB of storage and 4GB of RAM.

Carrie Greicar

I decided to try it out. I love my note 9 but I get the poorest reception where I work. I figured i'd try out the pixel, see how it works and if nothing else only cost me a $35 restock fee to check.

mhunter6378

Nope. Had a Nexus 5 for a short while back in their day. Had a Pixel 2XL for a short while when it came out. Both were nice devices but not really for me. Not giving up the feature rich Note.

amyf27

Honestly I wasnt even remotely interested. I love the Note line.

What about you? Will you be switching from the Note 9 to the Pixel 3 XL?

Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL

