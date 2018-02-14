Since the launch of the original Pixel in the fall of 2016, Google's been hard at work to ensure its Pixel brand gets in front of as many people's eyes as possible. It's facing stiff competition on all fronts, but thanks to the success of last year's Pixel 2 , sales are increasing at a steady rate.

The Pixel lineup may not be as profitable as Samsung's Galaxy phones or Apple's iPhones, but even if you're not super invested into the technology space, there's a good chance you've heard about the Pixel phones at one point or another — whether it be in a Verizon store or through an ad on TV.

One of our users recently created a thread in the Android Central forums asking if anyone was surprised about how popular Google's Pixel lineup has become, and these are a few of the responses.