While most everyone can agree that Samsung makes some of the best smartphone hardware around, the same isn't true when talking about the software experience found on these devices. Some people love the Samsung Experience / TouchWiz interface, but on the other hand, there are folks that can't stand it.

Now that the Galaxy S9's been out for a hot minute, we decided to check in with our forum users to see if they're still rocking the phone's default launcher or if they've moved to something like Nova or Action Launcher.

Here's what they had to say.