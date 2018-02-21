Without a doubt, Samsung's Galaxy Note 8 is one of the best phones you can buy right now. It's got a gorgeous display, fantastic camera package, zippy performance, and more than enough features. It's one heck of a device, and for people that bought it as soon as they could, they've been rocking the Note 8 for just about six months at this point.

Six months isn't that much time in the grand scheme of things, but in the world of mobile tech, that's identical to a millennium. Some Note 8 owners in the Android Central forums recently started talking about whether they're still content with the phone or if they've been thinking about switching to something else, and this is what they had to say.

amyf27 02-16-2018 05:44 AM “ As a daily device, no itch. For me personally, this is the best phone out there. I mean... maybe another Note 8 in a different color? Lolo. I do wish it were wider. It would be fun to doodle around with another phone but none come close to the Note for me. Reply

areyes163 02-16-2018 06:04 AM “ I got the itch and got the 8 plus and the X. Then went came back to the Note. Feels good. Like all is right. Reply

dov1978 02-16-2018 06:36 AM “ Yep itchy here. Just about jump ship to the Pixel 2 XL or the Huawei Mate 10 Pro. Not sure which yet, I'll probably end up tossing a coin Reply

zoomis 02-16-2018 09:45 AM “ No itch - yet. But I will likely get the Note 9 this fall. That's the current plan, at least. Reply