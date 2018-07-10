OxygenOS is the custom software that powers all OnePlus smartphones, and if you're in the market for something that looks and feels a lot like stock Android while offering helpful features and deep customization tools, it's one of the best experiences around.

In addition to the stable build of OxygenOS that ships on OnePlus handsets, users have the option of moving over to the OxygenOS Open Beta. The Open Beta gives you access to new features before anyone else, but as expected, has the potential to come with a few bugs here and there.

One of our forum users asked if it was worth switching to the beta, and this is what the AC community had to say.