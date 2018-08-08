This Monday saw Google release its final build of Android Pie for the Pixel and Pixel 2 lineup, and just minutes after this was announced, Essential came out of nowhere with an official Pie update for all Essential Phone owners.

That sort of turnaround time is pretty much unheard of when it comes to third-party OEMs updating their hardware to new versions of Android, and as you might expect, a lot of us were quite excited by this news.

Some of our AC forum members have been talking about this for a couple days, and looking through the threads, it would appear that most all PH-1 owners are rocking and rolling with Pie.