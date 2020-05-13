Yesterday, Google took a big step forward with its efforts to consolidate its music streaming options. Google Play Music and YouTube Music have co-existed alongside each other for nearly two years at this point, but now, there's a transfer tool to bring over all of your songs, playlists, and listening history from Play Music over to YouTube Music.

This is a shift we've been expecting for a while, and thankfully, the transfer process Google's created is just about as easy as we could have hoped for. That said, not everyone is excited about the change.

Taking a look through the AC forums, there are plenty of people that aren't ready to leave Play Music quite yet.

What about you? Are you ready to switch to YouTube Music?

Join the conversation in the forums!