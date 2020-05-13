YouTube Music on a Pixel 4 XLSource: Joe Maring / Android Central

Yesterday, Google took a big step forward with its efforts to consolidate its music streaming options. Google Play Music and YouTube Music have co-existed alongside each other for nearly two years at this point, but now, there's a transfer tool to bring over all of your songs, playlists, and listening history from Play Music over to YouTube Music.

This is a shift we've been expecting for a while, and thankfully, the transfer process Google's created is just about as easy as we could have hoped for. That said, not everyone is excited about the change.

Taking a look through the AC forums, there are plenty of people that aren't ready to leave Play Music quite yet.

Morty2264

Oh, no... I am OBSESSED with Google Play Music. This cannot be!

Kirstein Gourlay

I have YouTube Premium family for £17.99 a month for 5 or 6 accounts. I get YouTube Premium, YouTube Music and GPM included with that. So I think it is excellent value. I like GPM especially on my Google Home devices. But I am ok about moving to YT music if I can keep my music library in the cloud.

Ry

Google has me - even if I don't want to use YouTube Music. Ad-Free YouTube is too valuable for me. Getting a music service out of it is just a bonus.

davidnc

I knew this would happen eventually. I'm not getting YTM. I still have some music on GPM . But most of my music is through Spotify now. I still have the bundle with Spotify / Hulu and together its around 10 dollars.

What about you? Are you ready to switch to YouTube Music?

