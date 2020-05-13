Yesterday, Google took a big step forward with its efforts to consolidate its music streaming options. Google Play Music and YouTube Music have co-existed alongside each other for nearly two years at this point, but now, there's a transfer tool to bring over all of your songs, playlists, and listening history from Play Music over to YouTube Music.
This is a shift we've been expecting for a while, and thankfully, the transfer process Google's created is just about as easy as we could have hoped for. That said, not everyone is excited about the change.
Taking a look through the AC forums, there are plenty of people that aren't ready to leave Play Music quite yet.
What about you? Are you ready to switch to YouTube Music?
Join the conversation in the forums!
Calling a phone 'mid-range' doesn't make sense anymore — we can do better
As phones keep getting more expensive, and phones continue to get better across all price points, it's less and less useful to bundle phones into wide-reaching categories like "mid-range" that don't actually help us compare and find the one that's right for us.
Samsung could soon launch a Snapdragon 865-powered foldable for $1,100
Samsung could soon launch a "Lite" version of the Galaxy Fold with a Snapdragon 865 processor and a $1,100 price tag later this year. Like the Galaxy Z Flip, however, the foldable will not have 5G support.
Lack of updates for Mi Mix 3 5G highlights Xiaomi's continued software woes
Xiaomi unveiled the Mi Mix 3 5G to much fanfare last year, but the phone is yet to be updated to Android 10 in spite of being included in the beta program. With the phone still on MIUI 10, there's now a Change.org petition to get Xiaomi to act. And act soon it must.
Break a sweat with these great Oculus Quest games
Do you prefer your workouts to challenge your full body? Do you care more about aerobics or muscle training? Do you need a high-speed soundtrack or a high score to motivate you? Or do you want a game first and foremost, with exercise as a happy bonus? Whatever your preferences, we have the best Oculus Quest VR experiences to keep you healthy while staying indoors.