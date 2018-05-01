Earlier this year, it was confirmed that the OnePlus 6 will have a notch . This is a design move we've seen more and more ever since the Essential Phone and iPhone X debuted last year, and OnePlus will soon be the latest to launch a phone with a cutout in its screen.

Some people love the notch, others hate it, and there are folks that really don't care either way.

A few of our forum users recently started talking about whether or not they're excited for the notch on the OnePlus 6, and this is what they had to say.