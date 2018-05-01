Earlier this year, it was confirmed that the OnePlus 6 will have a notch. This is a design move we've seen more and more ever since the Essential Phone and iPhone X debuted last year, and OnePlus will soon be the latest to launch a phone with a cutout in its screen.
Some people love the notch, others hate it, and there are folks that really don't care either way.
A few of our forum users recently started talking about whether or not they're excited for the notch on the OnePlus 6, and this is what they had to say.
What about you? Are you looking forward to the OnePlus 6's notch?