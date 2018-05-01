Earlier this year, it was confirmed that the OnePlus 6 will have a notch. This is a design move we've seen more and more ever since the Essential Phone and iPhone X debuted last year, and OnePlus will soon be the latest to launch a phone with a cutout in its screen.

Some people love the notch, others hate it, and there are folks that really don't care either way.

A few of our forum users recently started talking about whether or not they're excited for the notch on the OnePlus 6, and this is what they had to say.

newcollector

We really don't get an option on this, do we. What is will be. Either people will buy it or they won't. My guess is if it sells well then they will continue to use the notch going forward. If it flies like a lead balloon, they may reconsider the dreaded notch. Doesn't matter either way for me.

sleepnclass

Not really. Still has a bottom bezel. Looks meh. But I’ll probably check it out anyway.

worldsoutro

I think it looks pretty nice. As long as applications play nice with it, its no big deal

Morty2264

I guess it looks nice but I'm getting frustrated with every manufacturer (it seems, anyway - LG, OP and Huawei have done this thus far, off the top of my head) incorporating a notch into their designs... Hopefully this is a trend that will stop. But with so many manufacturers jumping on the bandwagon, it probably won't. It may be the new "thing" of 2018.

What about you? Are you looking forward to the OnePlus 6's notch?

