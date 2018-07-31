Over the course of the last year, we've seen some really excellent smartphones come out — including the Pixel 2, Huawei P20 Pro, Essential Phone, and others, However, for all of these phones and more, there's been an undeniable trend to kill off the 3.5mm headphone jack.

This is a decision that's proven to be controversial ever since Apple had the courage to do it in 2016 with the iPhone 7, and in mid-2018, there are still more phones without headphone jacks than those with the legacy port.

So, with that being the world we live in, are you living the dongle life or have you moved over to wireless headphones?

Almeuit

No dongles for me. Bluetooth all the time.

bhatech

I have couple of usb C to 3.5mm dongle lying around my desk. I have never even opened the dongle from the pixel box. Mostly use Bluetooth earbuds but if I need a dongle I have it handy. Luckily I haven't lost it till now.

hallux

I still have my original one, it's attached to the AUX cord in my car. I use Bluetooth headphones for any other listening needs.

PaulQ

I bought a second one through Verizon. Now, I will leave one in the car, one on my wired earbuds. I'm not traveling anytime soon. So - this time they should not disappear. If they do, there is an evil force in my home.

