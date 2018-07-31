Over the course of the last year, we've seen some really excellent smartphones come out — including the Pixel 2 , Huawei P20 Pro , Essential Phone , and others, However, for all of these phones and more, there's been an undeniable trend to kill off the 3.5mm headphone jack.

This is a decision that's proven to be controversial ever since Apple had the courage to do it in 2016 with the iPhone 7, and in mid-2018, there are still more phones without headphone jacks than those with the legacy port.

So, with that being the world we live in, are you living the dongle life or have you moved over to wireless headphones?