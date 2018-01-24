Here's our forum users' take on foldable smartphones.
For years, the mobile industry has been filled with rumors at one point or another about foldable smartphones. This is one of those talking points that continues to rear its head every now and then, but 2018 could be the year that this tech finally comes to light.
ZTE released the first "foldable" smartphone we've seen in a while with the Axon M last year, but it featured two separate displays that were connected by a hinge mechanism. However, Samsung may be ready to show off the long-rumored Galaxy X this year – a smartphone with a single display that can fold up into a smaller form factor.
There have been reports of ZTE and LG also interested in doing something along these lines, and with all this news about folding smartphones going around, our forum users decided to share their take on this whole thing.
Tim195401-22-2018 01:30 PM“
I'm not interested in folding phones as such, but a bit more flexibility would be sweet. These delicate glass devices are a bit too much. Might consider the S9 Active this year, I'm tired of having to be so careful with my phone. And I don't much like the edge screen either... But certainly, the technology is amazingReply
Morty226401-23-2018 04:45 PM“
I'm not very interested in a foldable phone for myself; however, I am very interested in seeing how they "will come about" and it'll be cool to test them out in the store. As far as what we'd probably see in the foldable phone, I think it will be hinge-less - with state of the art tech. It's Samsung, after all - I'm sure they'll pull out all the stops for this phone! :)Reply
Retinella01-23-2018 08:20 PM“
The only way I'd be interested in a foldable phone is if it was hinge-less, not delicate, and have all the current specs for 2018 (SD 845, etc).Reply
Laura Knotek01-22-2018 02:40 PM“
I'm not interested. The design would be too cumbersome to carry around and use, plus moving parts add an additional potential failure point.Reply
What about you? Do you have any interest in a foldable smartphone?
Reader comments
Are you interested in a foldable smartphone?
No, not with current form factors.
No, but I'm interested in a flexible display that will not shatter on a fixed body.
Same here. And they can keep their Gorilla BS Class for other purposes. If they can't afford Saphire, plastic screen is perfectly fine. Majority of people by screen protectors anyway - mostly glass.
Not really. I'd have to see an actual product that improved the form factor over what is currently available, and so far I haven't seen that.
No, I just can't see it offering a better experience other than fitting in my pocket better.
Depends on how it works. And how much it costs.
I love huge phones, but I need my phone to be sturdy.I'm having trouble visualizing how a foldable phone will work.
Also, I get there are foldable screens, but there's no foldable electronics. So...
Flexible circuit boards do exist, but of course that doesn't mean we now have stretchable CPUs and RAM
If they can turn a phone into a tablet and make it look good for a decent price, I will buy one. Kind of tired of taking the kids to to the doctor / dentist office and sitting there waiting.... using a tiny screen for my entertainment etc
No way Jose, I can't see it fitting in my pants. I don't care who makes it!
Remember when we had polls? This seems like the perfect subject for a poll...
Sure, why not!
Not into foldable phones but I like the idea of foldable screens for other things, like maybe VR or having displays on more interesting places for decor.
Hey.... If it could snap around the wrist like those snap bracelets, then that might interest me...
No.
Nope. Just wish they'd put screens in less delicate cases. Start using plastics or composites and stop worrying about how many fingerprints get on the back of a phone.
Not with the prototypes so far.
I'm interested, but I'll wait for the fourth generation before I'd buy one. Things only fold so many times before they break.
I don't see the advantage. But my current device has a curved edge screen. To me it is just a weak point that can get damaged easily. I need a flat display with a bit of a protective bezel, until someone can point out a true advancement with curves and flexing.
Am I interested in a foldable smartphone? Perhaps. I like larger screened phones. Used my Moto Nexus 6 for 3 years. Am interested in the rumored 7-inch Xiaomi Mi Max 7. So IF a foldable can provide me a nice, usable 6 to 7 inch smartphone, at a reasonable price, then yes.
I'm more interested in a device like they had on Earth: Final Conflict.
Not in the slightest bit interested but I am sure some people will be.
No interest here. it would have to be affordable enough to justify throwing it away after ~18 months when battery capacity starts to take a dive. But, this simple aspect deters me from just about electronic device today.
FWIW... a foldable tablet device would serve me better, but then thats getting more into Chromebook territory.
I think being foldable -- just because it can -- serves no purpose, but if the technology can be used to introduce new features, or solve some problem, then sure. I can imagine a phone that looks and works like any other smartphone, but that can (optionally) also unfold and have a tablet-sized screen for viewing videos. Or maybe a phone with a usable screen on both front and back, which can unfold to make a single larger screen. Or a screen that can sort of "pull out" to match different aspect ratios, so that your videos can always be perfectly full screen. Or a 6"+ phone that can comfortably fit in your pocket. The point is that there needs to be a REASON for the foldable option, or it will fail.
If its the same design as the Samsung patent then no thanks but if it doesn't have a hinge and folds horizontally instead then sure count me in as that means I won't have to carry two devices for my phone and tablet needs.
Yes, but as a 2 screen, book style device. One outer screen as a "cover" and when opened, one large folding interior screen.
No, we don't need foldable phones. Like stated in the comments, it would be nice to have a slightly bendable display to help resist shattering. But that being said my pixel has been amazing and I like this form factor if I wanted a foldable display I'd just buy a new Samsung flip phone that updated with new hardware and software that can do more than just make a phone call.
No, because it will certainly fail JerryRigEverything's bend test.
Not for me.
A foldable smartphone sounds cool and convenient for tablet users, but it's not something I'm currently interested in buying.
No. I'm not. At all.
Not for me. I can't imagine the display would remain perfect at the bend point after hundreds of open/closing episodes.
No, no, no and I actually prefer a small bezel I am sick of so-called infinity displays. Just because you can doesn't mean that you should.
100% agree.
Not so much. A foldable 10" tablet on the other hand...
"Are you interested in a foldable smartphone?"
No. Next question?