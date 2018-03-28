This year, Samsung introduced more changes than ever between the Galaxy S9 and S9+. Although both phones share a lot of similarities, only the S9+ has dual rear cameras, 6GB of RAM, and a larger 3,500 mAh battery.

A lot of people in the Android Central forums have been switching over to the larger Galaxy S9+, and they're doing so in favor of the Note 8, iPhone X, and a lot of other high-end devices.

We decided to check in to see how happy (or not) our S9+ owners are, and these are a few of the responses.

amyf27

So happy. Just got mine today traded in the Note 8. Have loved the Note line for a long time. The S9Plus is fantastic.

Reply
DamianP

Love mine so far. the ergonomics are what got me to switch plus a bit better battery life .(yes I have both as well). The S pen is nice to have but I just didn't use it much.

Reply
GibMcFragger

Went from the iPhone X (meh camera, annoying notch, iOS sucks) to Note 8 (too bulky, never used S-Pen) to this S9+. No regrets, love it.

Reply
srinathp1988

I come from Note 5(Note 3 before that) and I am very happy. I hardly used the pen before , so I did not wait for the note this year

Reply

Now, we'd love to hear from you – If you've got the Galaxy S9+, are you happy with the phone?

Join the conversation in the forums!

Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+

Main

Verizon AT&T T-Mobile Sprint