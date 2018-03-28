This year, Samsung introduced more changes than ever between the Galaxy S9 and S9+ . Although both phones share a lot of similarities, only the S9+ has dual rear cameras, 6GB of RAM, and a larger 3,500 mAh battery.

A lot of people in the Android Central forums have been switching over to the larger Galaxy S9+, and they're doing so in favor of the Note 8, iPhone X, and a lot of other high-end devices.

We decided to check in to see how happy (or not) our S9+ owners are, and these are a few of the responses.