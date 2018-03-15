Samsung's Galaxy S9 is a beautifully-designed piece of tech, and will likely remain as one of the year's best-looking phones as we go about 2018. However, as flashy as it may be, that's not to say it's the most durable thing in the world.
The Galaxy S9 is made mostly out of glass, and the curved edges on the front make the screen incredibly prone to unwanted scratches and cracks thanks to the slippery nature of the phone. A screen protector is one of the best ways to retain the good looks of the S9 while ensuring your display stays as pristine as possible, and there are already a lot of different options to choose from.
Some of our forum users recently started talking about which screen protectors they'll be using on their Galaxy S9s, and this is what they had to say.
chennaite02-28-2018 05:48 AM“
zedexdriver9802-28-2018 06:10 AM“
Cool. That one is quite cheap, isn't it? But I'm gonna pay like £860 to pre-order my S9 Plus so I'm definitely buying the best screen protector. I bought the Whitestone Dome for my S8 after about 3 tries with cheaper alternatives. In the end, the Whitestone Dome is still going strong on my S8 and I have just found out they have released it for the S9 Plus so I'll be going for it again. You...Reply
areyes16303-02-2018 02:28 PM“
I got the Zagg HD elite. I tried to wait last year with the note 8. Even me and I'm super careful with my phones. I got a ton of scratches from where I don't know. First time that's happened. So for me I'm gonna make sure I get a screen protector.Reply
echo_80803-02-2018 07:08 PM“
I think ill try the Spigen Glass.tR nano liquid since ill be using a Spigen case again. Or the Spigen NeoFlex again if Amazon doesnt have it stocked.Reply
Now, we want to hear from you – Are you going to use a screen protector on the Galaxy S9? If so, which one?