Samsung's Galaxy S9 is a beautifully-designed piece of tech, and will likely remain as one of the year's best-looking phones as we go about 2018. However, as flashy as it may be, that's not to say it's the most durable thing in the world.

The Galaxy S9 is made mostly out of glass, and the curved edges on the front make the screen incredibly prone to unwanted scratches and cracks thanks to the slippery nature of the phone. A screen protector is one of the best ways to retain the good looks of the S9 while ensuring your display stays as pristine as possible, and there are already a lot of different options to choose from.

Some of our forum users recently started talking about which screen protectors they'll be using on their Galaxy S9s, and this is what they had to say.