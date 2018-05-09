Unlike Developer Preview 1 that required you to manually flash the software onto your phone, you can now just go to the beta's website, enroll your device, and install an OTA file that'll automatically be sent to you.

The process for downloading Android P is pretty simple, but just because the installation process is easy, does that mean you should rock it on your primary phone? I've been running the beta for a few hours now, and so far I've been really impressed with just how smooth and polished everything is.

For the most part, it seems like the Android Central forum users feel the same way.