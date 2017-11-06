A $250 discount is hard to argue with.
When the Essential Phone initially debuted earlier this year at its introductory price of $699, it left critics and consumers alike feeling quite polarized. The handset has some of the best hardware of any phone released this year, but the myriad of camera and performance issues made the Essential Phone difficult to recommend.
Numerous software updates and a substantial price cut later, and the Essential Phone is now more appealing than it's ever been. Essential has made massive improvements to the camera speed and quality, and the recent drop from $699 to $499 made it much easier to swallow with the shortcomings the device still has.
On top of that $200 price drop, Best Buy recently took another $50 off for a final price of only $449. Here's what some of our forum users had to say about this latest discount.
gibsonb211-05-2017 08:07 AM“
Dang... There are quickly becoming ZERO reasons not to buy this phone.Reply
DominionRoofs11-05-2017 08:58 AM“
Thanks very much for the heads up. I just placed my order for the white. Also, sent in a return request for my Pixel 2 XL. I will be saving exactly $529. Yeah, I can live with an inferior camera and a tad less speed for that!Reply
Wildo688211-05-2017 09:04 AM“
Man, this is getting REALLY compelling. I’ve been debating between this, a Pixel 2, or the iPhone X. I’m usually one to try to have the latest and greatest, but the money savings on this thing is really starting to make sense over those other two phones. Man, what to do?!Reply
cz9h3d11-05-2017 02:24 PM“
I bought white via Amazon last week, and got 10% off due to one day late in shipping, so $449. Also, they will split payments into 5 months, which what attractive. So far I'm liking the phone. Still getting use to the "small" big screen vs. my Nexus 6P. It's much faster (of course). I would love to have a "perfect" camera (i.e. iPhone X or Pixel 2), but certainly not at twice the price! ...Reply
With all that said, we'd like to know – Will you be purchasing the Essential Phone for $449?
Reader comments
Are you going to pick up an Essential Phone for $449?
Wait till black Friday, it will drop another $50+ Looks like they are desperately trying to get rid of them
Nope. I can't stand the display.
What about the display can you not stand?
The round corners and the notch for the camera.
Some people are impossible to please
True.
How does that apply here, through?
No. Upgraded to something much better.
The Essential phone has no chance, as better phones will continue to be discounted towards year end.
The Samsung S9s come to market in February.
Wait... If you are coming off contract, or are eligible for an upgrade now.
Better phones will be coming out in the future?!?!?! Wow, thanks for the insight.
Not actually that they said.
They were saying better phones are already out, and getting cheaper as well. AND the S9 will be out soon.
If it comes to the UK at that price, I'll be very tempted.
I think ROM development on this phone is going to be huge. I returned mine but would buy again once the factory images are released. A modified stock ROM or lineage os would be great. The phone stock was missing some key features like double tap to wake, theming, robust ambient display, and status bar and nav bar customizations to name a few.
I received near zero reception with Verizon and T-Mobile SIM cards. I literally can't use this handset in my area.
So it's not point of getting it for t mobile?
If Fi officially support more devices I would actually be tempted to look at this.
I received mine last week. The build quality is above and beyond others. I have not had any stutters or lags. Also, the camera is much improved with the updates. I hope Rubin can keep this brand afloat. With it being so basic, I don't see how it won't improve with time.
Have my Pixel 2 XL. Love it. Ordered this from Amazon for $100/mo. Gets here tomorrow. Getting used to the size and battery life of my XL2. If this can match then I would prefer to go to the more pocketable phone, the Essential. It is the same size as my OG Pixel. Cameras are a concern though.
Nope waiting on full review of the Razer Phone if it is not worth all the hype (really falling for the hype with this one) then sticking with my Laggy S7 Edge.
If I didn't buy the Note 8 I would DEFINITELY rebuy this phone. It was amazing. I can live with the camera debates. I do miss it a little. $450 is an amazing price for this phone.
I urge anyone who is considering the Essential Phone for $450 to "Just do it."
For $699... Meh. But for $450, you really can't go wrong. It's got a beautiful display and magnificent build quality, performance is stellar, the loud speaker is above average, headphone audio quality is rich, even the camera is now above average, but just barely. All of the benefits of Essential out weigh the camera drawback by far. Oh, and the finger print scanner is the fastest I've ever used, if that matters to you.
Well you can just pick up a used Pixel 1 XL or soon for another $100-150 bucks maybe a used Pixel 2, both are better choices
This phone catches a lot of flack, until you actually use it that is. You have to use it to appreciate it
NO, I just bought an LG V30 this weekend for $700 on ebay bc wireless charging, micro sd, quad dac and IP68. If those features were not important, than this would be a great deal.
Absolutely. My wife and I went to BB yesterday to upgrade her disgusting iphone... and I just happened to see this beauty. I knew it was reduced to 500, but when I saw $450 I just couldn't resist and pulled the trigger. My 6p has too many battery issues and I'm fed up with it. This phone is basically an iphone X but with android... for less than half the price.
No. All other things aside, at the rate they're having to slash the price to try and shift them, I'd be very dubious about future support.
Hearing about too many touch, freezing, camera, and general performance issue so, NOPE.