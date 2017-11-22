The OnePlus 5T is one of the best ways you can spend $500 on a new phone, and as you'd expect, that's made a lot of people very interested in it.
OnePlus officially made the 5T available for purchase on November 21, and just six hours after the phone's initial launch, OnePlus reported that the 5T was the company's fastest selling smartphone to date.
That's not hard to believe considering just how solid of a phone the 5T is, and with so many people apparently interested in OnePlus's latest and greatest, we thought it'd be a good idea to check in with our forum users to see if they were among some of the first buyers.
Along with talking about whether or not they ordered the phone, there was also some discussion regarding why they chose to make the upgrade.
Bippoptl11-21-2017 09:44 AM“
Got mine at 9amReply
ODog232311-21-2017 09:49 AM“
Ordered the 8GB just after 9.Reply
Morty226411-21-2017 09:53 AM“
Awesome! Congratulations! What are you looking forward to the most about the 5T?Reply
Bippoptl11-21-2017 09:56 AM“
The dash charger! I've owned the oneplus 3, 3t, & 5. I watch a lot of video on my phone so I went with the note 8 which has a beautiful screen. But my God, when you are used to the Dash charger nothing else will do. I'm switching back also because they finally have a bigger screen and the facial recognition. Samsungs finger print scanner, iris scanner, and facial scanner are terrible. So right...Reply
Now, we want to pass the question on to you – Have you bought or will you be buying the OnePlus 5T?
Reader comments
Are you going to buy a OnePlus 5T?
I purchased the 128 GB version right after 9. Got the case and screen protector as well.
I would have bought one already if it would work on Verizon. :( Getting real tired of having to pass on some really good phones because of Verizon. Tempted to switch just because of this issue.
I went for the LG g6+. I just couldn't get past the way I've seen them act as a company and I wasn't confident they would stand behind their product. They may be great but it was just something I wasn't comfortable with.
My goodness. Wasn't it OnePlus who's been sending back data logs of all their phones activity? That story was a month or two back, I believe. Also another one a week or so ago... A backdoor or something? Yikes, if one or both were OP, I'd be sceptical too. Just ordered a Pixel 2 so I'm out of the market. It seems like an awesome value, but those breaches... Hard to get over IMO.
No
Going to give it a go. Have a 8gb one reserved just need to find the time to collect. Really need Duel Sims so my choice is limited.