The OnePlus 5T is one of the best ways you can spend $500 on a new phone, and as you'd expect, that's made a lot of people very interested in it.

OnePlus officially made the 5T available for purchase on November 21, and just six hours after the phone's initial launch, OnePlus reported that the 5T was the company's fastest selling smartphone to date.

That's not hard to believe considering just how solid of a phone the 5T is, and with so many people apparently interested in OnePlus's latest and greatest, we thought it'd be a good idea to check in with our forum users to see if they were among some of the first buyers.

Along with talking about whether or not they ordered the phone, there was also some discussion regarding why they chose to make the upgrade.

Bippoptl 11-21-2017 09:44 AM “ Got mine at 9am Reply

ODog2323 11-21-2017 09:49 AM “ Ordered the 8GB just after 9. Reply

Morty2264 11-21-2017 09:53 AM “ Awesome! Congratulations! What are you looking forward to the most about the 5T? Reply

Bippoptl 11-21-2017 09:56 AM “ The dash charger! I've owned the oneplus 3, 3t, & 5. I watch a lot of video on my phone so I went with the note 8 which has a beautiful screen. But my God, when you are used to the Dash charger nothing else will do. I'm switching back also because they finally have a bigger screen and the facial recognition. Samsungs finger print scanner, iris scanner, and facial scanner are terrible. So right... Reply

Now, we want to pass the question on to you – Have you bought or will you be buying the OnePlus 5T?

Join the conversation in the forums!