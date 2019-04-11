Year after year, it seems like LG has a tough time standing out from its competition in the smartphone space. The company kicks out consistently good phones, but Samsung, Google, OnePlus, Apple, and others all seem to overshadow its products.

For 2019, LG's releasing the G8 — a solid Android phone with a gorgeous design, powerful cameras, and some unique features you won't find on anything else.

It's officially launching today, April 11, and looking through the AC forums, it looks like some LG diehards are eager to upgrade.

NoahFecks

Upgrading from a G6 without hesitation. I had traded in an S7 Edge for the G6 a couple years ago and couldn't have been happier. Absolutely despised the curved edges and since Samsung has stuck with them I'm staying far away from them.

pazzo02

Upgrading from the Moto X4. I've had the LG G2 and the Nexus 5X, which was built by LG. I may have accidentally become an LG fanboy.

cohoman

I considered upgrading from my 2 year old LG G6 to the G8, but decided that the Samsung S10 had more features that I liked compared to the G8 so I went that route. Samsung also gave me $300 in trade in value for my G6 versus $85 which is what AT&amp;T would have given me.

X1tymez

I ordered my today. Should arrive next week.

What about you? Are you going to buy the LG G8?

