Year after year, it seems like LG has a tough time standing out from its competition in the smartphone space. The company kicks out consistently good phones, but Samsung, Google, OnePlus, Apple, and others all seem to overshadow its products.

For 2019, LG's releasing the G8 — a solid Android phone with a gorgeous design, powerful cameras, and some unique features you won't find on anything else.

It's officially launching today, April 11, and looking through the AC forums, it looks like some LG diehards are eager to upgrade.