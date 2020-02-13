Earlier this week, we witnessed what will likely be one of the biggest events of the year for the mobile technology space. On February 11, the merger between T-Mobile and Sprint was officially approved.
This marks a big shift for U.S. wireless providers, as we'll essentially be moving from the Big Four to the Big Three in regards to the major carrier options.
Taking a look through the AC forums, here's what some of our members have to say about the completed deal.
What about you? Are you glad that the T-Mobile and Sprint merger was approved?
Join the conversation in the forums!
