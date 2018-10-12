Google's new Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL are both available for pre-order right now, and considering the many similarities between the two phones, it's shaping up to be a difficult decision to decide which one is worth buying over the other.

On one hand, the regular Pixel 3 doesn't have an unsightly notch but does have a smaller display and battery. The Pixel 3 XL increases the screen size and battery capacity, but you're then left looking at that huge display cutout.

Our form users are already going back and forth debating which is the better phone, and this is what they've said so far.