Google's new Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL are both available for pre-order right now, and considering the many similarities between the two phones, it's shaping up to be a difficult decision to decide which one is worth buying over the other.

On one hand, the regular Pixel 3 doesn't have an unsightly notch but does have a smaller display and battery. The Pixel 3 XL increases the screen size and battery capacity, but you're then left looking at that huge display cutout.

Our form users are already going back and forth debating which is the better phone, and this is what they've said so far.

EMGSM

P3 has enough improvements for me to stick with the smaller one. Last years P2 had a 2700 mAh battery and a 5 in. Display. The P3 has 2900+ battery and a 5.5 in. display (w/o notch). For me 5.5 could work

DMP89145

This will be my 3rd regular sized Pixel. I prefer that size because they are more pocketable. The way my tech is set up, I only use phones for &ldquo;on the move&rdquo; information and communication. More than that and I&rsquo;m on a tablet or laptop.

spiff_p239

For me, I've always preferred phones that I can use one handed. With the XLs, I can't do that. The Pixel 3 has quite a bit more screen real estate than the Pixel 2 and stays that same size so that's a win for me.

supabeans

I preferred the bigger screen and would rather have the end to sorta end display; notch and all.

What say you? Are you getting the Pixel 3 or Pixel 3 XL?

Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL

