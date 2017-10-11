Waiting six to seven weeks for an $850 phone to ship can be a dangerous thing.

Google announced the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL with a lot of hype and fanfare at its October 4 event, and soon after the official unveiling, a lot of people were quick to sprint to the Google Store to get their preorders placed ASAP.

We came away quite impressed with our initial hands-on time of Google's latest and greatest, but neither the Pixel 2 or Pixel 2 XL are cheap phones – starting at $649 and $849 respectively. That's a lot of cash to hand over for a new phone, and with some preorders not expected to ship until November, the possibility for buyer's remorse can be quick to set in.

For a handful of users on our forums, that feeling has already started to creep up on them.

worldsoutro 10-09-2017 04:37 PM “ I ended up cancelling. For the money I would want this for 3 years minimum. Next year they will probably add support for TMobiles 600mhz band and bump up to 6gb of ram. I would have been like f*** I should have waited. Reply

jhnnyblze2000 10-06-2017 07:19 PM “ I go back and forth every other hour. I have the note 8. Got it launch day and absolutely love it. However like a few others I got caught up in all the hype and ordered it. Got delivery day of the 18-19th of October. So I'm gonna wait it out till I get it play with it for a few days and decide which one I like. If I like the note better I'll return the pixel. If I like the pixel I'll sell off the... Reply

Then again, the majority of people who got their preorders in still appear to be quite excited about their purchase.

Dismaster 10-08-2017 06:20 PM “ No regrets at all. I am excited to be getting my Pixel 2 XL and I will probably love it like I do my Nexus 6... It's all good! Reply

AustinIllini 10-09-2017 05:48 PM “ I ordered black and I'm still thrilled. Counting down the days Reply

DroidDavi 10-10-2017 08:20 PM “ nope not even a little I'd buy it 2 times if I needed to Reply

One user also dished out some wisdom from an old friend.

gmermel 10-06-2017 01:48 PM “ A very wise friend once told me if you pay too much it'll hurt today. Pay too little, and it'll hurt throughout your time with what you bought. Reply

If you preordered either the Pixel 2 or Pixel 2 XL, we want to know – are you feeling any buyer's remorse from your purchase?

