Waiting six to seven weeks for an $850 phone to ship can be a dangerous thing.
Google announced the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL with a lot of hype and fanfare at its October 4 event, and soon after the official unveiling, a lot of people were quick to sprint to the Google Store to get their preorders placed ASAP.
We came away quite impressed with our initial hands-on time of Google's latest and greatest, but neither the Pixel 2 or Pixel 2 XL are cheap phones – starting at $649 and $849 respectively. That's a lot of cash to hand over for a new phone, and with some preorders not expected to ship until November, the possibility for buyer's remorse can be quick to set in.
For a handful of users on our forums, that feeling has already started to creep up on them.
worldsoutro10-09-2017 04:37 PM“
I ended up cancelling. For the money I would want this for 3 years minimum. Next year they will probably add support for TMobiles 600mhz band and bump up to 6gb of ram. I would have been like f*** I should have waited.Reply
jhnnyblze200010-06-2017 07:19 PM“
I go back and forth every other hour. I have the note 8. Got it launch day and absolutely love it. However like a few others I got caught up in all the hype and ordered it. Got delivery day of the 18-19th of October. So I'm gonna wait it out till I get it play with it for a few days and decide which one I like. If I like the note better I'll return the pixel. If I like the pixel I'll sell off the...Reply
Then again, the majority of people who got their preorders in still appear to be quite excited about their purchase.
Dismaster10-08-2017 06:20 PM“
No regrets at all. I am excited to be getting my Pixel 2 XL and I will probably love it like I do my Nexus 6... It's all good!Reply
AustinIllini10-09-2017 05:48 PM“
I ordered black and I'm still thrilled. Counting down the daysReply
DroidDavi10-10-2017 08:20 PM“
nope not even a little I'd buy it 2 times if I needed toReply
One user also dished out some wisdom from an old friend.
gmermel10-06-2017 01:48 PM“
A very wise friend once told me if you pay too much it'll hurt today. Pay too little, and it'll hurt throughout your time with what you bought.Reply
If you preordered either the Pixel 2 or Pixel 2 XL, we want to know – are you feeling any buyer's remorse from your purchase?
Are you feeling any buyer's remorse for your Pixel 2 preorder?
None at all. I should have my Pixel 2 next Thursday. I just wish the case I wanted would be available and that there were some good tempered glass screen protectors.
Regret isn't the right word.
Frustrated is more apt a description for me.
It's frustrating that people who ordered the smaller pixel are getting theirs a full month before I get my xl.
Current ship date for my panda xl is Nov. 30.
That's a long time of seeing people play with their notes and v30s, and seeing the mate 10 drop.
Yeah, that's a bummer. Sorry to hear that about the panda... I get my black version next Thursday or Friday. Thoughts are with you and your Pixel addiction. Stay 💪
This is my first one actually, last google phone was the Nexus 6P. I'm still excited though haha.
Think it may just be that you ordered too late or chose the color they made the least of (or you got the 128 and they didn't make as many of those, I think that happened with previous phones). I ordered a black 64gb Pixel XL 2 and it ships Oct 23rd, should have it on the 27th.
Same for me.
Definitely the color, my buddy ordered during the presentation the moment you could and his Panda XL doesn't ship till Nov 27.
Google's basically said, hey if you want a unique color screw you :D
I was refreshing constantly and ordered the second it went up. My Panda XL will ship on November 13. Unless I am wrong, that is the absolute earliest ship date. Fortunately, my wife's black Pixel 2 will arrive next week - which of course I will commandeer until my 2 XL arrives :-p
That sounds about right. My buddy ordered his panda xl about half way through the google event and got Nov 27th. I ordered a day later and got Nov 30
I ordered my pixel 2 xl black and it's coming October 24th. But I did order it about an hour after launch.
Agreed I actually had an extended chat with Google about my frustrations of the white XL version and how they are basically forcing people to buy the Black Version. I scolded the production forecaster for making this mistake two years in a row I just don't understand how that happens. To the guy who said he's not going to buy it because this is going to be his phone for 3 years that makes no sense. Keeping a phone for 3 years is the worst Financial mistake you can make. The best thing is to swap your phone every year that way you can sell your old phone while it still has value. As for me I'm getting $350 or $400 for my old pixel and getting $325 back from T-Mobile. That would make the standard size pixel 2 basically free.
100% agree with that last note about trading up every year. I just wait for a good deal and sell my old phone through swappa and I'm good to go.
This is generally true (your last statement) but I think it really depends on the person. If you have specific things that you seek/need in a phone, why change what isn't broken? As someone who likes small phones, there aren't many options for me. Whatever I get that checks off everything, I plan to use until there's a worthy replacement.
In fact, I have had my SE for almost 2 years. I tried a 7 but nah. I'm aware that the value of this model has tanked and I'm okay with that. Still a solid phone. If Apple updates it next year, I might get one. If not, I'm okay with taking the hit.
An extended chat with " Google" .....was he a regular guy or trans ?
Keeping a phone for 3 years is actually incredibly wise, financially, compared to buying a new one every year and selling the old. You must not be very knowledgeable in the financial sector.
I upgrade every year, but I don't sell my old ones. My most recent phone is saved as a backup, and older phones go to the people on my share plan. They don't care about having the latest and greatest, and if they did buy a device, they'd most likely be looking at budget devices anyway.
Not yet...I have a Galaxy S8 and I'm seriously considering selling it to get a Pixel 2 though. (I like the Pixel 2 XL but would ultimately get the regular for the smaller form factor and cheaper price.) However I just don't know if I can part with the design and features of the S8. Though I did get an update for blue bourne, my phone still says it's on the August security patch and I thought Samsung was better at getting it's security updates done especially on Verizon. I feel like I'm weighing features and design vs security and idk if that trade off is worth it. Is the 2 month old security version that big a deal?
I used to really want the pixel phone but when it comes to updates that is definitely not enough for me to want a phone. ask yourself this: when was the last time you felt violated with your phone because you didn't have an update two or three months before someone else. I truly think that os updates only have value on pure android because the phones are so basic and come with no features. A lot of other fans will receive Android o and so on and so on and it will be like there is no change because Android is adding new features that already exist in other devices. The only value existing is if you were to go from a very low powered phone to a pixel then you would see a difference otherwise a lot of this is truly lost on a consumer and perception plays a much bigger role based on reviews and useless and unrealistic benchmarks. But if how quickly you can flick between home screen pages means more to you than the actual contents that you interact with in your phone then the answer to these questions comes down to how much you like the hardware and how the phone feels in your hand after you have a case on it.
Exactly I had the Pixel XL before my S8 and as much as I liked the up to date software, I still have way more features on my S8 than my Pixel even though it's on 7.0 and not 8.0. And not just software features but also hardware features.
The one thing that bugs me though relating to updates is security updates. Idk if it's worth worrying about being 2 months behind on security updates, especially since I did get the blue bourne update pretty quick, but sometimes I feel like I should prioritize it more. But I also don't download any sketchy apps or anything so that protects me from a lot of security issues in the first place. For now I think I'm going to hold on to the S8 and see how the support continues in a couple months. If I end up 4 or 5 months behind on security then it might finally force my hand.
Pre-ordered, trading in my original PIxel XL. Effectively brings the cost down to about 600, so no regrets at all. Looks like an awesome upgrade, what with waterproofing, front-facing speakers, smaller bezels, improved camera, better design, etc. Definitely worth it in my opinion. It might even last me a couple years this time!
My Panda's 🐼📱 ETA Dec. 5-7 excited to get the New Pixel 2XL but waiting 2 months to get it not so excited. Smh
If I didn't want the phone I wouldn't have pre-ordered it.
I pre-ordered the 64GB Panda XL as soon as orders opened up and got a Nov. 20 ship date. I was curious if the black one would ship sooner, so I also pre-ordered a 64GB Just Black model and got a ship date of Oct. 23.
Now I have to decide if I want to just keep the black one, or wait an extra month for the color I really want. I might just keep the black one for the length of the return period and then send it back. Maybe that will help with the wait for my 🐼.
This is why I never pre-order anything anymore. That and zero day bugs.
With Google the bugs never really end, unfortunately. Even really big things like Bluetooth not working goes on for years at a time sometimes.
Thank you...you just helped me make my decision, i had always had nexus devices....you just gave me flashbacks to all of the bluetooth problems, my S7 has none of those....i am now going with the note 8
Nope :P.
I felt remorse, especially with how the trade-in information appeared to be after I ordered (not sure how it is now), so I cancelled. No regrets on that.
None.
None for me. I ordered the Pixel 2 as I didn't think the XL warranted the $200 premium. I would have liked a bigger screen in the same footprint, but maybe next year. If google keeps their trade in plan I may upgrade next year, if not I can certainly use the phone for 2-3 years. I originally ordered the kinda blue even though I am not on VZ (it is unlocked) but switched to the white. The more I saw of the blue color the less I liked the look. I wish the colored power button was on the white phone, it needs a splash of color.
I can't wait to get it
No regrets. I ordered during the announcement and my Black and White 64 GB Pixel 2 XL is set for a November 1 delivery.
I have a Nexus 6P that I pre-ordered 2 years ago. It has been a great phone until the last couple months. I have to plug the phone in to charge all the time. I cannot wait for the Black Pixel 2 XL.
Same!! Power bank is an essential for my 6p now...Also ordered a pixel 2 XL black, and it's like the 6p knows it's gonna be replaced..Starting to even skip songs, crashing apps for no reason, won't let me open Google Music..Can't wait for the new phone
I ordered the XL in Black during the event and got a ship date of 10/18. No remorse though. The purchase was partly out of spite to Samsung for poor customer service, so I'm itching to switch!
No regrets, but I'm wondering if Google didn't make enough trade-in kits, either. A week after the fact, and USPS tracking still says they're waiting to receive the package from the shipper.
Nope no remorse, been buying Google phones for years. now with the trade-in program available I think it's actually a great deal... And most people that buy this phone it's not really about the money I don't think. We all know the experience it's going to give us regardless if the bezels aren't as perfect as a Note 8... Just like the pixels from last year once we get them in our hands they're going to be the real deal badass devices. Now then again I haven't received the phone so I guess regret will come once I get it if there's going to be any... And by the way purchased 128gb black XL also trading in last year's 128gb black XL.
I pre-ordered the Pixel 2 and the price hurts but you know what else hurts? When Android itself takes up most of the 2GB of RAM on my Nexus 5X. When it freezes ok no my day-to-day multitasking,
I was definitely tempted by the One Plus 5. But I think most of us here would end up just lusting after the Pixel 2 or 2 XL if we went with the One Plus 5.
Edit: *When it freezes in my day-to-day multitasking,*
I just cancel my order. I even got the trade in kit already. I think I will keep the S8 for a few months and then decide if the pixel xl is for me
My pixel is shipping on October 23rd. The note 8 and other phones are great but I already k ow what I want in a phone so I have no regrets. Plus preordering gets me a free home mini which is nice.
I got super remorse! How can I be hyped now when the V30 pretty much has the upper hand on everything: expandable storage, hifi dac, headphone jack, wireless charging! For cheaper and has the same screen and more camera options...damn.
Has anybody got the trade-in kit yet? If so, does it tell you you have to send your phone in by a certain date? Apparently, my trade-in kit has already shipped and my new phone isn't supposed to get here until December. I'm worried that they might expect me to send my old phone in soon. Either that or that when I go to send it in they will quote me a lower price because it's been so long.
Here's all the details
https://www.droid-life.com/2017/10/10/google-store-trade-program-things-...
The Pixel series, imo, has been a trainwreck.
The bezels on the original, both gens feature a 2tone back with no wireless charging.
This is not a google phone. Its an Android iphone.
Not to mention i see no reason why anyone would buy the XL over v30.
I think that the V30 vs P XL 2 is a hardware vs software debate:
If you want the most gorgeous (imo) Android phone available, with a wide angle camera lens, a headphone jack with high end audio components, but a software experience that is probably going to be just average, then get a V30.
If you want pedestrian hardware but with a software experience that it built around the incredible things that Google is doing with all its machine learning tech, and a device that is gong to tie in perfectly to Google's newly launched / improved (depending on your perspective) ecosystem, with lighting fast security updates, then buy a Pixel.
So unreleased Pixel 2 flagship phone from Google does not support Tmobile 600mhz band? And cheaper LG V30 does....why?
That is what killed the Palm Pre when Sprint launched the phone. Announced in January and came out in June
1 or 2 phones for each store and then had to wait about 4 weeks to get one if you didn't get one.Web OS ahead of it's time.
No one likes waiting that long.
So, since I couldn't get my order in for the Storm Trooper on event day, I ordered Just Black. Last night I was able to order the Storm Trooper in 128GB. So I canceled the Just Black order. I have to wait an additional 5 weeks, but that's ok. No regrets. However, like others have said, how can Google (LG) not have better numbers and capacity to handle demand. They even mentioned that during the event, they wished they'd had more of the first Pixel. Some people think the limited color, or special color is more valuable, but when reselling, buyers are more interested in discount, not color. The only other thing I don't understand is where did this "Panda" name come from? That is such a girly name for a awesome looking phone. So my White and Black phone is "Storm Trooper"!
I just wish the smaller Pixel was just like the bigger Pixel, except you know smaller. The bezels on the smaller one are so gross.
No remorse for ordering the Pixel 2 64GB in black.
Granted, it would have been really nice to have smaller bezels and a bigger screen in the same form factor on the smaller Pixel 2, but since it pretty much looks like the Pixel that I already have but with more powerful innards, I'm ok with it (especially since the trade-in program is allowing me to trade in the potentially problematic Nexus 5X ... yeah I'm taking a hit on the price, but at least I don't have to worry about the buyer suddenly having a brick due to the bootloop problem)
No remorse. I had the original nexus, nexus 4, galaxy nexus, nexus 5, and nexus 6. The 6 was the worst because of the size. I've been stuck with a note 5 since it came out and I'm absolutely thrilled I was able to order straight from Google and use it on AT&T.
The only thing I may change my mind on is the trade in program, I'll probably test the waters on craigslist. I'm sure I could get more than $140 for a perfect condition note 5 in my area.
I keep going back and forth. My Essential has been great so far, but I look at my phone as my only real hobby, and so I'm intrigued by Google Lens and Pixel Buds, and playing with newest stuff.
I'll probably end up keeping the Pixel, and my kid gets a major upgrade to the Essential.