The S Pen is a staple of Samsung's Galaxy Note products, and this year with the Note 9, we're expecting a few big upgrades to come over to it.

Although we won't know any of this for sure until August 9, the rumor mill is currently reporting that the Note 9's S Pen will come equipped with Bluetooth, offer some sort of gaming-specific features, possibly act as a camera shutter button, and much more.

It's exciting to hear that Samsung's working on making its already great stylus even better, and as you might expect, our forum users have plenty to say on the matter.

Blues Fan

The thing that concerns me with the Spen is the battery in it. The Note 9 battery is supposed to be 4000mah but how much of that will be used to charge the spen? Depending on how often you use the spen, battery like might not be a ton better than the Note 8.

Jewels81

I'm no battery expert but if it only takes 40 seconds to charge and last about 200 clicks, it shouldn't take alot of battery from note9. Unless you click alot lol. If you a heavy spen user than I can see it taking up some battery. I'm not a heavy spen user so it might not be a problem for me. Like I said I'm no battery expert tho lol. Guess we will see.

Rukbat

I'm guessing that the "battery" in the pen will be a supercapacitor. Batteries don't charge that fast. But at least supercapacitors don't wear out with age. (Meaning that if the phone is still working 10 years from now, and on its 3rd or 4th battery, the pen will still be on the original supercapacitor.) Using Bluetooth, though, even low-power Bluetooth, is going to eat battery - and that...

jhimmel

Honestly, the new SPen features do not seem that interesting to me, and I have a feeling I won't really be using them. I mostly use the pen for marking up photos, but we'll see...

Now, we want to hear from you — Are you excited for the Galaxy Note 9's S Pen?

