The S Pen is a staple of Samsung's Galaxy Note products, and this year with the Note 9 , we're expecting a few big upgrades to come over to it.

Although we won't know any of this for sure until August 9, the rumor mill is currently reporting that the Note 9's S Pen will come equipped with Bluetooth, offer some sort of gaming-specific features, possibly act as a camera shutter button, and much more.

It's exciting to hear that Samsung's working on making its already great stylus even better, and as you might expect, our forum users have plenty to say on the matter.