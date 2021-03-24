Whenever there's a new best Android phone on the market, we all gush about the colors and finishes and debate on which color we should get. Yet most of us inevitably put a case on our devices, and for good reason. There's nothing worse than dropping $500, $800, or $1,000 or more on a new phone and then dropping said phone onto a hard surface, destroying your beautiful new device.
However, there are still the brave, daring, or, dare we say, impulsive, among us who insist on rocking their phones naked (without a case), showing off their phones as the manufacturer intended. It's been an ongoing debate since the smartphone era started, and it's still a lively one over on the AC forums, even for a plastic phone like the Google Pixel 4a:
We want to hear from you — Are you brave enough to rock your phone naked (without a case)? Why or why not?
Join the conversation in the forums!
