Google Pixel 4aSource: Andrew Martonik / Android Central

Whenever there's a new best Android phone on the market, we all gush about the colors and finishes and debate on which color we should get. Yet most of us inevitably put a case on our devices, and for good reason. There's nothing worse than dropping $500, $800, or $1,000 or more on a new phone and then dropping said phone onto a hard surface, destroying your beautiful new device.

However, there are still the brave, daring, or, dare we say, impulsive, among us who insist on rocking their phones naked (without a case), showing off their phones as the manufacturer intended. It's been an ongoing debate since the smartphone era started, and it's still a lively one over on the AC forums, even for a plastic phone like the Google Pixel 4a:

cbreze
cbreze

Whats the consensus regarding cases for the 4a? I like this one I found on Amazon but was wondering if I need one at all. Whats the scoop on a bare naked 4a? Comfortably Do-able? Does the back get messed up with finger smudges?

Reply
Smokeaire01
Smokeaire01

I've never felt the need to put a case on any of my phones until I got my Pixel 4a. As much as I like the size it always felt like it was going to slip out of my hand. My wife felt the same way about hers as well. After a couple of days of use we decided we needed cases. My suggestion is use your phone for a few days and see how you feel about whether you would feel better using it with a case...

Reply
BergerKing
BergerKing

As a rule of thumb, no matter how careful you may be, drops will happen. The question becomes not if it happens, but when, and what kind of surface will it fall upon, and from how high. I simply prefer a case that has edge protection for drops, and has a front lol that prevents the phone from falling directly on its face. Some protection is better than none, speaking from experience. Even my el...

Reply
J Dubbs
J Dubbs

I put a case on everything... cheap insurance ;) And if you get bored a case swap can make you feel like you got a new phone....kinda :p

Reply
Morty2264
Morty2264

I would say as a general precaution, having a case would be a good idea - or a screen protector. It's totally up to you, though! Many Pixel users here decide to use their Pixels case-less.

Reply

We want to hear from you — Are you brave enough to rock your phone naked (without a case)? Why or why not?

Join the conversation in the forums!

Hands On: Population: One Season 1 — War Mode, Katanas, and more
climb anything fight everywhere

Hands On: Population: One Season 1 — War Mode, Katanas, and more

Population: One has solidified itself as the defacto VR battle royale game for a reason: solid mechanics and easy pick-up and play gameplay make it a treat to play every day. Population: One Season 1 introduces Battlepasses and plenty of new unlockables, but is it worth investing in? We have the answer.