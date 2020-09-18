Best answer: While you can remove and replace the earpads, Sony doesn't offer replacement parts for the WH1000XM3. We recommend filing a warranty exchange with Sony if possible. However, there are third-party options available as well — just keep in mind that using different earpads can affect factors like isolation and noise-canceling.

Sony WH1000XM3: Why would I need to replace my earpads?

Because nothing lasts forever, you may wonder if they are Sony WH1000XM3 earpads replaceable. Since Bluetooth headphones are convenient for letting you can take them with you anywhere — whether it's the coffee shop, the airport, or the train — and not have to worry about wires. The WH1000XM3's active noise canceling makes it even better for use in loud environments, and Sony explicitly markets them as travelers' headphones.

That kind of travel can lead to natural wear and tear; however, it's common for earpads on over-the-ear headphones to begin to crack and fray eventually.

Damage isn't the only reason to replace earpads. Particularly with Sony's 1000X line, some users complain about their headphones' overall comfort and seek out different earpads to change factors like sealing, driver distance, cushioning, and minimizing sweat.

Sony WH1000XM3: What happens if my earpads wear out or get damaged?

While the earpads can be replaced with a little DIY, unfortunately, Sony doesn't sell replacement earpads for the WH1000XM3 anywhere on its site or through online retailers, but with a little bit of searching, you can find some good third-party options.

The easiest way to replace the earpads on your WH1000XM3 headphones is by filing a warranty exchange with Sony. In most cases, you should be able to have the earpads replaced for free, provided your headphones are still within the year of included coverage, though you'll be left without headphones until yours are returned to you.

Keep in mind that using replacement earpads can have a significant impact on your listening experience. Variations in material and construction can change the way your headphones isolate sound and block out surrounding audio, particularly with noise-canceling headphones that have very specifically tuned algorithms. That difference isn't always a bad thing, and you might find that earpads from a different manufacturer actually sound better to your ears.

Sony WH1000XM3: How to replace the earpads.

If you prefer to take matters into your own hands, there are third-party replacement earpads on Amazon, like this popular set from SOULWIT can be installed in a snap.

With one hand, grasp one of the earpieces on the plastic behind the foam earpad. Using the other hand, pull on the underside of the earpad along the plastic frame of the pad. Working around the earpad frame, slowly lift up to release the plastic clips from the headphones. Once the earpads have been fully removed, you can begin installing the replacement by lining up the earpad clips to the headphones. After everything is lined up, gently press around the earpad to lock in the earpad's clips to the headphone. Repeat the above steps for the other earcup.

If you don't mind spending the time and money to find your perfect earpads, there are quite a few options to choose from. However, if you're happy with the out-of-box experience and simply want the same earpads in better condition, your best bet is still to have the headphones serviced directly through Sony.