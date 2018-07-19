When it comes to protecting your phone, the two go-to accessories are often cases and screen protectors.

There are a variety of cases ranging from super-slim ones to heavy-duty options, and with screen protectors, you have your choice between a plastic film or tempered glass.

Using both of these at once is the ultimate way to protect your device, but if you're already using a case that comes up over the screen, is it really necessary to use a screen protector, too?

Here's what some of our forum users have to say on that matter.

ankit_khandelwal

No. Just get a good case with screen bumbs to provide resistance when phone drops on the ground.

PachecoCorporationCeo

Like this person said screen protectors aren't necessary but cases vary. I regret not putting one on my pixel 2 it has a lot of micro scratches now.

Morty2264

I definitely see the need for one - but moreso based on my usage patterns and my paranoia about breaking my sensitive technology. I'm always afraid to drop my phone or that the screen will crack or get scratches; so a tempered glass screen protector that has a "like glass" look and feel is the only way to go for me.

TripleOne

I no longer use screen protectors on my devices. I've only had the Pixel 2 XL for a week and I've got micro scratches on it already.

Now, we'd love to know what you think — Is it important to use screen protectors on phones?

