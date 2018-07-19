When it comes to protecting your phone, the two go-to accessories are often cases and screen protectors.

There are a variety of cases ranging from super-slim ones to heavy-duty options, and with screen protectors, you have your choice between a plastic film or tempered glass.

Using both of these at once is the ultimate way to protect your device, but if you're already using a case that comes up over the screen, is it really necessary to use a screen protector, too?

Here's what some of our forum users have to say on that matter.