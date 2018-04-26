If you venture out to buy a new smartphone, there's an awfully good chance you'll pick up one made by Samsung. Between its Galaxy S flagships, Note phablets, and abundance of budget handsets, Samsung's secured itself as one of the biggest players in the smartphone world for a number of years.

Despite Samsung's dominance, Google's quickly trying to make just as big of an impression with its Pixel phones. The first Pixel and Pixel 2 have proven that Google knows how to construct one heck of a phone, and while Google's sales may not be as impressive as Samsung's, it's already apparent that some consumers are willing and eager to make the jump from Galaxy to Pixel.

One of our forum users recently asked if they should replace their Galaxy phone with something from the Pixel line, and this is what our community had to say.

LeoRex

I'll just speak to one specific trait here... Feel... I've been using Pixel and Nexus phones since the Nexus 5 and they all have a fluid, responsive feel to them that you are not going to have in most any other phone, especially Samsung's. Some other phones may have more power, or be able to open apps a tick quicker, but they won't feel like they do... Animations are a bit jerky, or there are a...

Reply
doggy2965

I had S8 switched to pixel XL 2. i like it better. wasn't a big fan of S8 curved screen. No bloat so pixel is smoother. Biggest factor is updates S8 they were non existent. pixel you get the aroun the first of every month

Reply
Theot

I left Samsung after years of their phones because I was constantly disabling tons of apps just to clean up the OS as much as I could in search of less lag and better battery life which I rarely got and would factory reset everything 3 months or so anyway just to keep it running fast-ish. I'm not saying Samsung phones are bad, but they are a different experience. If you use a lot of their...

Reply
Mr Segundus

Samsung has great hardware, but its software is always lacking. Software updates are few and far between (quarterly?). I have a Pixel 2 XL and I had the S9+ for a few days. I returned the S9+ just because I couldn't get past the security patch still being stuck on February 1 in mid-to-late April.

Reply

Now, we want to hand the mic over to you – Do you think Google's Pixel phones are better than Samsung Galaxy ones?

Join the conversation in the forums!