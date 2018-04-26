If you venture out to buy a new smartphone, there's an awfully good chance you'll pick up one made by Samsung. Between its Galaxy S flagships, Note phablets, and abundance of budget handsets, Samsung's secured itself as one of the biggest players in the smartphone world for a number of years.

Despite Samsung's dominance, Google's quickly trying to make just as big of an impression with its Pixel phones. The first Pixel and Pixel 2 have proven that Google knows how to construct one heck of a phone, and while Google's sales may not be as impressive as Samsung's, it's already apparent that some consumers are willing and eager to make the jump from Galaxy to Pixel.

One of our forum users recently asked if they should replace their Galaxy phone with something from the Pixel line, and this is what our community had to say.