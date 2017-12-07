Here's what our forum users have to say about Google's first foray into wireless earphones.

Alongside the Pixel 2 and Pixelbook at Google's October hardware event this year, we also got our first look at Pixel Buds. Pixel Buds are Google's first attempt at creating and releasing a pair of wireless earphones, and they're meant to compete directly with the likes of AirPods, Jaybird earphones, and more.

Andrew found quite a lot to like with his pair of Pixel Buds, but as he notes in his hands-on, there are still a few reasons why you might want to hold off this year and wait for Google's second iteration of the product.

One of our forum users recently posted that their Pixel Buds won't ship until January, and as such, is wondering if there are any better options they should go for rather than waiting.

Here are some of the responses.

andrew_ackley 12-01-2017 08:09 PM “ Airpods are the ****. I think htc makes some decent usb c earbuds though. Also the Bluetooth ones jaybird makes are good. Reply

Jeremy8000 12-02-2017 12:21 AM “ The HD1's are fantastic. Another neckband to look at is the Klipsch R6 which you can pick up dirt cheap on Amazon - $60 with free shipping via Prime. Originally $180 and were only a little overpriced at that point, they're a steal right now. Klipsch R6 Neckband Bluetooth Headphones Reply

legobricke01 12-01-2017 11:28 PM “ IMO - They fit great.. They store easily... They pair easily... Love the case... Sounds great.... Last long on a charge... Have great range.. Assistant works very well... Gesture sensitivity is solid... Reply

bhatech 12-02-2017 02:25 AM “ Have them and using it for couple of weeks, also have airpods. If I have to choose one I still prefer airpods because of fit and comfort. Apart from fit and comfort (which is personal thing anyway), I love the Pixel buds in other areas. Love how well it integrates with the assistant and also love you can control volume thru side swipe and there is none on airpods (got to use Siri if you don't... Reply

What do you think – Are Pixel Buds worth it?

